Large crater found after lightning strikes tank at Deltona gas station

DELTONA, Fla. - A large crater was discovered after lightning struck an in-ground gas tank Tuesday evening at a gas station in Deltona, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
The lightning strike was reported shortly before 8 p.m. at a Circle K at Catalina and Howland boulevards, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Laura Williams said.
"Several people were getting gas and were nearby but not on the side where the tank was located," Williams said. "Debris was scattered from this blast, but no fire."
Deputies said they are unsure what caused the crater, which estimated to be 15 feet by 15 feet.
Florida Department of Environmental Protection crews were sent to the gas station to determine if there was a gas leak.
No one was injured.
