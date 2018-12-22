  • Woman's car catches fire while parked in south Orange County garage

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman’s car caught fire minutes after she parked it in her garage late Friday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    The woman parked her Nissan Sentra shortly before 10 p.m. in the garage of her Milstead Street home, firefighters said. 

    She went inside to get her dog for a walk, firefighters said, and when she came back to the garage, her car was on fire. 

    No one was injured in the blaze.

    The house remained intact, despite damage to the car and garage. 

    What caused the car to catch fire remains under investigation. 
     

