Woman's car catches fire while parked in south Orange County garage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman’s car caught fire minutes after she parked it in her garage late Friday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The woman parked her Nissan Sentra shortly before 10 p.m. in the garage of her Milstead Street home, firefighters said.
Related Headlines
She went inside to get her dog for a walk, firefighters said, and when she came back to the garage, her car was on fire.
Read: Lawsuit says OUC polluted nearby neighborhoods with cancerous toxins, possibly impacting 30,000
No one was injured in the blaze.
The house remained intact, despite damage to the car and garage.
What caused the car to catch fire remains under investigation.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}