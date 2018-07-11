0 Woman says man performed lewd act in parking lot of Mount Dora Target store

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A woman said social media helped police find the man she said performed a sexual act in front of her and her 2-year-old daughter on Thursday in the parking lot of a Mount Dora Target store.

She posted her pictures on Facebook, they were shared and the man was identified within two hours by someone who saw the photos online and recognized him.

The woman, who asked to only be identified as Kaley, said she and her daughter were sitting in the parking lot when a man in his 30s pulled up in a black Toyota car and kept looking over to try to make eye contact.

"At that point, I realized that he had his pants down ... staring at us, glancing between myself and the backseat with my daughter," she said. "He made it very obvious what he was doing, and he wasn't trying to hide anything, which was very scary."

When Kaley realized he was performing a sexual act, she said she jumped out of her car, pulled out her phone out and took a few pictures before the man drove away.

Kaley said she picked the man out of a police lineup Monday. Channel 9 blurred his face, because police said the case remains under investigation and the man hasn't been charged.

"It makes you think twice about carrying pepper spray or a Taser and even just locking yourself in your car," she said.

Channel 9 learned that up until the alleged incident, the man worked as a contractual employee at the Avante Nursing Home in Mount Dora.

A manager wouldn't specify for how long the man has worked at the facility or what he did there, only that he no longer is employed there.

"We want all guests to have a positive and respectful shopping experience and have no tolerance for this inappropriate behavior," a Target spokesman said in a statement.

