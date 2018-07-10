0 UCF police investigate second suspicious incident in three days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The University of Central Florida is reporting a second suspicious incident in just a matter of days.

According to UCF Police, two women reported an unknown man in a gray car followed them onto campus and committed a sex act in front of them. Police did not elaborate on what the man did.

The man fled campus as the women called police, according to UCF police. Officers responded within minutes but were unable to locate him, police said.

Police are looking for a gray four-door Hyundai seen going from the McDonald’s on Alafaya Trail to the area near Garage E early Tuesday morning.

UCF Police released surveillance video of the vehicle believed to be involved:

UCFPD is investigating a suspicious incident that took place early this morning.



Details, including a suspect & vehicle description ➡️ https://t.co/Prsop5eBFk pic.twitter.com/JrdYzGKse9 — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) July 10, 2018

The women described the suspect as a thin, white man in his mid-20s about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with shaggy hair. The suspect was wearing a black hat, black shirt and khaki shorts, police said.

The incident comes just a few days after a woman reported she was groped from behind on campus early Sunday morning. The woman said she was walking in the area of the Mathematical Sciences building when an unknown person grabbed her from behind. She told police she struck the assailant and then ran away, using an emergency call box for help. She was unable to give police a description of the suspect.

UCF Police have not said if the latest incident is related to the one on Sunday.

UCF Police wants anyone with information to call 407-823-5555. You also can report information anonymously and be eligible for a reward by calling CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS or leaving a tip online at https://crimeline.org/.



