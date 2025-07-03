Judge wants more proof of Robin Severance-Lopez’s bail legitimacy

TAVARES, Fla. — Robin Severance-Lopez is not bailing out of jail just yet.

At a hearing Thursday, the judge said he needs to see more proof of where that bail money is coming from.

The estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez had to prove the bail money was clean and not tied to the alleged illegal gambling enterprise that the pair was arrested over.

Severance-Lopez’s bond is $400,000. Her attorneys were able to prove the legitimacy of all but $20,000.

She must now have another hearing before she can bail out.

She has a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering charges. This is opposed to Marcos Lopez and his co-defendants, who face both racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges.

Marcos Lopez’s three co-defendants - Sheldon Wetherholt, Carol Cote and Sharon Fedrick - have all posted bail. Meanwhile, another co-defendant, Ying Zhang, left the country before an arrest could be made.

Lopez posted his $1 million bail last week after proving to the court that his bail money was clean.

