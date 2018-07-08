Woman reports being groped from behind on UCF campus, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman visiting a University of Central Florida student said she was groped from behind on campus early Sunday, police said.
The woman said she was walking in the area of the Mathematical Sciences building when an unknown person grabbed her from behind.
She told police she struck the assailant and then ran away.
Police said she was not able to give a description of the suspect.
UCF police said they will be increasing patrols in the area.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the UCF Police Department at 407-823-5555.
UCFPD alerts you to an incident that took place last night on UCF's main campus.— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) July 8, 2018
In the early morning hours of July 8, a female guest of a student contacted UCFPD to report that an unknown person groped her from behind in the area of the Mathematical Sciences building.
The victim reported that she struck the suspect and ran from the scene. She was unable to provide any type of suspect description.— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) July 8, 2018
Police are continuing to investigate this incident, and there is no indication of any imminent threat to campus.
