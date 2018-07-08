  • Woman reports being groped from behind on UCF campus, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman visiting a University of Central Florida student said she was groped from behind on campus early Sunday, police said.

    The woman said she was walking in the area of the Mathematical Sciences building when an unknown person grabbed her from behind.

    She told police she struck the assailant and then ran away.

    Police said she was not able to give a description of the suspect.

    UCF police said they will be increasing patrols in the area.

    Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the UCF Police Department at 407-823-5555.

