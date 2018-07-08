Argument leads to double shooting; one person dead

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at the Colonial Town Park Shopping Plaza.
The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning following an argument at the Graffiti Junktion in Lake Mary, according to police.
Deputies said, witnesses reported several customers got into an argument and were asked to leave. After leaving the restaurant, the situation escalated and one person fired multiple rounds from a handgun, hitting and killing the first victim.
A second victim, believed to be an innocent bystander, was also shot during the altercation, deputies said. He was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.
Deputies said they are not searching for anyone and are currently interviewing an adult male who is fully cooperating with investigators. Details on what led up to the argument and circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.
The names of the subjects involved are not available for release at this time, and the victims’ names are pending next of kin notification, deputies said.
