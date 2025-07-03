‘Most dangerous thing’: Sheriff warns against holiday celebratory gunfire

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement officers around central Florida are warning everyone not to take part in celebratory gunfire on the Fourth of July.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says people shooting off guns in the air to celebrate is the holiday’s number one because what goes up, must come down. And earlier this year, a grandmother died because of it.

As the sound of fireworks pop, investigators say bullets could also be heard in Kissimmee on New Year’s Eve.

Kissimmee police arrested 44-year-old Carlos Tejada for shooting into the air. Investigators say it killed 56-year-old Carmen Rosa Neira Ochoa as she sat in her screened-in lanai, enjoying the New Year festivities at midnight. Tejada says he’s not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 2.

“It’s foolish for people to walk around and just shoot guns and stuff without thinking someone’s going to get hurt,” said resident CJ Grier.

Police ultimately traced bullets back to Tejada’s home, where he was arrested.

“He fired from his backyard over the lake. Unfortunately it went over and went into the screened-in porch of Ms. Ochoa,” former Kissimmee interim Chief Robert Anzueto said in January.

Mina didn’t work the case, but says it happens more often than expected.

“Years ago and we responded to a call where someone was shooting a rifle up in the air and then sure enough less than a mile away. Someone had been struck in the middle of the street by gunfire,” Mina said.

He is warning people not to take part in it.

“We just want to remind people most importantly, stop the celebratory gunfire. That’s the most dangerous thing we deal with,” he said.

Grier said its not the same since Ochoa was killed, saying “she’s definitely missed.”

“We’re moving out. We just don’t feel safe. I have children and when stuff like that happens, it kind of leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” said Grier.

