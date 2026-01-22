Woman seeking immigration help loses thousands of dollars

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — A Volusia County woman wants to bring her brother to the United States to work in Orlando’s hospitality industry. Delma Baugh-Walker said she heard about an opportunity to make it happen through word of mouth.

Delma Baugh-Walker said, “People will do anything. They’ll sell their clothes to get an opportunity to come to this country.”

But after she paid thousands of dollars for help with the immigration issue, her brother remains stuck in Jamaica, and she believes someone took advantage of her.

Central Florida’s hospitality industry is massive. Hotels and restaurants serve the tens of millions of people who flock to our theme parks and other attractions.

“So, they do housekeeping, they do servers, they do valet,” Baugh-Walker said.

She’s talking about foreign workers who come to the U.S. on what’s called an H-2B Visa for temporary non-agricultural jobs. Baugh-Walker is hoping her brother, Oshane, could be one of them.

She explained, “It’s to make a better life for them, and it’s easier to come here and make a better life.”

After someone told her about a program to help people from Jamaica come to central Florida, about a year ago she paid $3500 through Zelle and Cash App.

One payment went to a company called Carters Hospitality Services LLC. It’s registered in state records to Marsha Williams-Herman and another person with an address in Florida’s panhandle. Two payments went directly to Marsha Williams-Herman.

Delma Baugh-Walker said, “From my understanding, Marsha was the one who was responsible for the program.”

After she paid, her brother did meet with people in Jamaica. He handed over his passport but said he hasn’t heard anything since. After trying to get her money back, Delma received messages from a woman named Marsha claiming the money went to someone else named Marlon.

On one message, Marsha is heard saying, “Every dollar what was sent to mama, sent to Marlon. I may have my proof.”

When Action 9 tracked Marsha down in Orlando at the address of a different business registered in her name she at first denied who she was.

Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal asked, “You’re Marsha?”

She answered, “No, I’m not.”

Deal questioned, “You’re not?”

Marsha said, “No.”

But later she admitted she was in fact Marsha Williams-Herman.

Jeff Deal asked, “You owned Carters Hospitality?”

She replied, “I do own Carters Hospitality.”

Even after Action 9 showed her receipts , she said she didn’t remember getting any money from Delma Baugh-Walker, but was aware of someone named Marlon who was offering to bring workers from Jamaica to central Florida.

Orlando Immigration Attorney Gail Seeram said, “People need to be very cautious and do their due diligence to make sure that they’re dealing with a reputable company.”

Seeram said immigration scams are common. Many of them even pop up on Google searches for immigration help.

For someone searching for a legitimate program like this they should always get details of the service being provided in writing. The person offering legal assistance needs to be an attorney or an organization or representative approved by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gail Seeram said, “Whether it’s Department of Homeland Security, whether it’s ICE, (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) whether it’s CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection), they only deal with accredited representatives or attorneys.”

Action 9 didn’t see Marsha Williams-Herman, her businesses or anyone named Marlon on the 218 page list of approved organizations and representatives.

Delma Baugh-Walker said, “If we can put a stop to people doing this to others, then that’s my main goal.” She has also filed complaints with local and Federal agencies.

Still, Marsha Williams-Herman insists she’s not to blame.

Action9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal asked, “You’re not running any immigration scam? You’re not taking people’s money?

Marsha Williams-Herman answered, “No sir, I am not.”

For immigration help, finding an attorney is a good place to start. In some countries notaries can provide that kind of legal assistance, but they don’t have the same qualifications in the United States.

Here’s a link to the list of U.S. Department of Justice approved organizations and representatives who can also provide legal assistance: Recognized Org and Accredited Rep Roster by State and City

