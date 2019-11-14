Woman sexually battered by 2 men in Clermont park, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. - A woman says she was sexually battered by two men Wednesday afternoon in a Clermont park.
Clermont police said the woman stopped someone around 5 p.m. in Lake Hiawatha Preserve and told them what happened.
Related Headlines
According to police, the woman said the sexual battery occurred between 3 and 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Georgia police chief's wife arrested in drug bust, charged with heroin possession, officials say
- Taxpayers will be responsible for bill when Florida's springs run dry
- Neighbors want Winter Park church to turn down volume after over 200 noise complaints
- 10-week-old puppy from southeast Missouri has tail growing out of his forehead
Police said the suspects are described as two men wearing dark clothing.
Investigators said they believe this was an isolated incident and that the community is not in any danger. They said the investigation is active and ongoing as they continue to look into all leads.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Clermont Police Department at 352-394-5588, option 3.
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}