  • Woman sexually battered by 2 men in Clermont park, police say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    CLERMONT, Fla. - A woman says she was sexually battered by two men Wednesday afternoon in a Clermont park.

    Clermont police said the woman stopped someone around 5 p.m. in Lake Hiawatha Preserve and told them what happened.

    Related Headlines

    According to police, the woman said the sexual battery occurred between 3 and 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Police said the suspects are described as two men wearing dark clothing.

    Investigators said they believe this was an isolated incident and that the community is not in any danger. They said the investigation is active and ongoing as they continue to look into all leads.

    Anyone with information is urged to call the Clermont Police Department at 352-394-5588, option 3.

    Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories