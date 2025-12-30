Woman tied to 2024 Orlando road rage shooting begins serving sentence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman linked to a deadly road rage shooting one year ago in Orlando has begun her prison sentence.

Tina Allgeo reported to the Orange County Jail on Dec. 27 by court order.

Allgeo previously faced a second-degree murder charge after investigators said she shot and killed another driver during an altercation on East Colonial Drive at Primrose Drive in Dec. 2024.

But on Oct 30, Allgeo pleaded no contest to a separate charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

As a result, prosecutors agreed to drop the murder charge.

A judge then sentenced Allgeo to 18 months in prison with credit for time already served. The judge also ordered her to 10 years of probation.

Additionally, Allgeo was ordered to enroll in anger management classes, pay all fines and court costs, and perform 250 hours of community service.

It’s not clear when Allgeo will be transferred from the Orange County Jail to a state corrections facility to complete her prison time.

