Woman wanted in connection with Orange County mobile home fire that left child severely burned

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a woman who they believe is responsible for a mobile home fire that severely burned a child's hands.
Officials with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the 1800 block of East Orlando Road on what was initially reported as an SUV fire on Oct. 31. The fire then spread to a nearby 1,200-foot trailer, firefighters said.
Officials said the child's mother was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Investigators believe fireworks were the cause of the fire.
A warrant for the arrest of 36-year-old Tiffany Harrod has been issued on charges of throwing a destructive device with bodily harm, arson and two counts of child neglect.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.
