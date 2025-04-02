Local

World Meteorological Organization retires three hurricane names

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Cocoa Beach storm damage Residents in Cocoa Beach will have to clean up what Hurricane Milton left behind. (WFTV staff)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The World Meteorological Organization has announced that they have retired three names from their hurricane names list.

The names being retired are Beryl, Helene, and Milton due to the death and destruction those storms caused.

Death Tolls and Damaged Caused:

  • Beryl- 73 Dead, $8.32B in Damages
  • Helene- 249 Dead, $78.7B in Damages
  • Milton- 45 Dead, $34.3B in Damages

The new storm names that will replace these will be Brianna, Holly, and Miguel.

