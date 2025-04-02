World Meteorological Organization retires three hurricane names

ORLANDO, Fla. — The World Meteorological Organization has announced that they have retired three names from their hurricane names list.

The names being retired are Beryl, Helene, and Milton due to the death and destruction those storms caused.

Death Tolls and Damaged Caused:

Beryl- 73 Dead, $8.32B in Damages

Helene- 249 Dead, $78.7B in Damages

Milton- 45 Dead, $34.3B in Damages

The new storm names that will replace these will be Brianna, Holly, and Miguel.

The WMO Hurricane Committee has retired the names Beryl, Helene and Milton from its Atlantic basin name list and John from the eastern Pacific basin name list because of the death and destruction these storms caused in 2024.https://t.co/zO7Ck65eyM pic.twitter.com/PqRL43kOGY — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) April 2, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group