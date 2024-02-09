World War II combat veteran celebrates a huge birthday milestone in style

PALM BAY, Fla. — A World War II veteran from Palm Bay is celebrated a huge milestone this week.

Colonel Donald Paul, a retired Army officer who bravely served his country for 30 years, turned 105-years-old on Thursday.

In honor of his extraordinary life and service, Hospice of Health First hosted a special birthday celebration for the combat hero.

With less than 1% of all World War II veterans still living Paul’s courage and unwavering dedication is inspiration to those around him.

While serving, Paul fought in pivotal missions such as the seizure and defense of the Moselle River Bridgehead at Thionville and the capture of Metz, a city near the German border. Paul also went on to serve in the Korean War, where he bravely fought alongside the 3rd Infantry Division.

Along with Thursday’s party, the veteran took part in a Forever a Hero pinning ceremony, part of a program offered to veterans at Health First and funded by the Health First Foundation.

