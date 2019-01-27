Recovered WWII hand grenade forces evacuation at Ocala Taco Bell, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A Taco Bell in Ocala was evacuated Saturday after a man called police to report he found a hand grenade.
Police said the man found the hand grenade while magnet fishing in Ocklawaha and put it in his trunk.
The man then drove to the Taco Bell before calling 911, officers said.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called in to investigate and the restaurant was evacuated as a precaution.
Officers later determined that it was a hand grenade from World War II.
The Taco Bell was reopened later, and investigators said the grenade would be disposed of properly.
UPDATE: This has been verified as an authentic WWII hand grenade. The bomb squad removed the grenade without incident and advised it would be disposed of properly. Taco Bell has reopened. https://t.co/o7CnxowRZZ— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 26, 2019
