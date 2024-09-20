Wyndham I-Drive to become InterContinental resort in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

It’s official: The shuttered Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive will be replaced by an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts property. It will be the brand’s third Florida property, with the other two in Miami.

Orlando developer Chuck Whittall confirmed the luxury brand will be built at 8001 International Drive after receiving a $30 million loan from U.K.-based InterContinental Hotels in July. Whittall said the money was used to separate the hotel project from the future retail properties planned along International Drive, which Whittall’s Unicorp National Development also owns.

OBJ previously reported that InterContinental’s parent company, United Kingdom-based IHG Hotels & Resorts, committed to a hotel on International Drive, though the brand’s involvement in the Wyndham site was speculative.

