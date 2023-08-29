‘You can never be too careful’: Marion County residents prep for Hurricane Idalia impacts

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Businesses in Dunnellon in western Marion County are gearing up for the impact of Hurricane Idalia.

At Dunnellon Jewelry and Pawn, the owner worked to take down the business sign down as they braced for the possibility of high winds. They also boarded up the windows and doors to keep everything safe inside.

“Well we’re just getting prepped,” the owner said. “You can never be too careful with the storm coming in so we’re just taking some precautions boarding up the windows on the interior of the building and getting everything off the floor.”

Just down the road, residents stopped to fill up sandbags for their homes. They’re hoping the storm isn’t too bad, but they’re getting ready just in case.

