0 ‘You had an issue:' Jailhouse phone calls detail school shooting suspect's relationship with family

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Channel 9 has uncovered what a suspected school shooter has been talking about with his family while behind bars.

It's been two months since investigators said Sky Bouche ran into Forest High School with a shotgun hidden in a guitar case.

Body camera footage from a school resource officer shows Bouche's arrest, minutes after deputies said he shot a student in the foot through a classroom door.

Bouche: I'm sorry, sir

Officer: What are you...

Bouche: I wasn't raised by the right people.

Officer: Are you kidding me?

Bouche is now awaiting trial at the Marion County Jail, where, almost every day, either his mother, his father or his grandmother visits him.

Channel 9 obtained nine of those calls, some parts of which are redacted.

“Mostly my Bible. Just reading, like, Proverbs and stuff. That helps me a lot,” Bouche said in one visit with his father.

Bouche's grandmother often prays with him.



“Dear Jesus, you know Sky didn't mean to hurt anyone. This was a cry for help. Sky was asking for your help,” his grandmother said during one of the visits.

Sky Bouche, 19, is accused of shooting a student inside Forest High School



She then tried to comfort Bouche, but caught herself almost saying too much.

“You had an issue. We just need to explain that issue, what happened. I don't even know if you know what happened, but we're not supposed to talk about it over the phone,” she said.

In a jailhouse interview, Bouche mentioned suffering from a mental illness.

In one call, his grandmother said, “I'm just going around to your doctors right now and collecting all the paperwork from your doctors. All that information will be key, real key, to your case, you know?”

Bouche was charged with five crimes, including discharging a firearm on school property.

The student who was shot is OK.

Bouche’s trial is set for August.

