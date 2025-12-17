Rain chances increase Thursday as cold front approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was warm and mostly dry Wednesday, but rain chances are on the rise for Thursday.

A few spotty showers will remain possible tonight, with the best chance for activity along the coastline. Morning temps will be in the low 60s.

Higher rain chances are expected for Thursday. A cold front will approach the area, creating some scattered showers. Highs for Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Our best chance for rain will be Thursday night into Friday morning as the front sweeps through the area. Gradual clearing is anticipated for Friday, with slightly cooler temps in the upper 70s.

The weekend looks great across the area. Expect partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday, with temps in the upper 70s.

The tranquil conditions will likely continue into Christmas Week, with a few coastal showers possible starting Tuesday.

Right now, Christmas Eve looks warm with a few coastal showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with evening temps in the 60s.

