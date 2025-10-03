Local

Yungblud announces 2026 tour with Orlando stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Yungblud has announced his return to North America with a 24-date headline tour, including a stop at Orlando’s Addition Financial Arena next year.

Yungblud is set to rock the stage on June 1, 2026.

Tickets for the Orlando show will be available starting Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

In addition to his tour announcement, Yungblud has revealed a new collaborative EP titled ‘One More Time’ with rock legends Aerosmith, set to release on Nov. 21.

