Zymarium Meadery to host 1st anniversary celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — Zymarium Meadery to celebrate its “First Bee-Day” for its anniversary on Aug. 17, which is also National Honey Bee Day.

Zymarium Meadery, Orlando’s first and only Meadery, opened in August 2013 and was founded by husband and wife Jor and Ginger Leigh.

Joe has been making mead since 2014 and was named one of the top 10 mead makers in the world multiple years in a row, while Ginger designed the tasting room and the Zymarium brand.

“When we opened Zymarium Meadery a year ago, we set out to create a unique experience where we could make world-class meads with a full spectrum of styles that can be enjoyed in an artistically-designed taproom that’s warm and inviting with minimal distractions. Since our opening, the community has been overwhelmingly supportive,” said Joe. “What better way to share a look back on this exciting first year than with a day centered around lots of great mead, great people, and a celebration of the honey bees that are such an important part of our world?”

The event will have booths from many different local businesses and vendors, from local breweries, to food trucks and “Bee themed” tattoos.

The celebration starts at 1 p.m. with a VIP kick-off event at noon, which grants first access to special kegs, vintage bottles and more.

Guests who are under the age of 21 are not permitted after 6 p.m.

Here is a map of Zymarium Meadery:

