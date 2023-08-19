Zymarium: Orlando’s first meadery holds grand opening in Mills 50

ORLANDO, Fla. — Zymarium Meadery -- Orlando’s first meadery -- will host a grand opening Saturday in the Mills 50 District.

For those who don’t know, mead is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey and mixing it with water, fruit, spices, grains or hops.

The meadery and its dark but chic tap room boasts more than two dozen meads, including ones brewed with pineapple, mango, raspberry, blueberry and coffee. They also offer meads brewed in the style of IPA and smoothie beers.

Read: Lolita the killer whale, 57, dies at Miami Seaquarium ahead of her planned return to the wild

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Zymarium Meadery Zymarium Meadery -- Orlando’s first meadery -- will host a grand opening Saturday in the Mills 50 District. (Zymarium Meadery)

And because meads can sometimes contain more alcohol than your average glass of wine or pint of beer, the meadery will host pop-up kitchens and food trucks so patrons need not travel far to get fed.

During Saturday’s grand opening, which runs from noon to midnight, craft pizzas and Sri Lankan food will be available for purchase outside throughout the day.

The meadery is on North Mills Avenue and Lake Highland Drive not far from Hawkers Asian Street Food. See a map of the meadery at the bottom of this story.

Photos: Zymarium Meadery, Orlando’s first meadery

Because Saturday’s event is expected to be well-attended, customers’ visits will be limited to two-hour blocks, with the first one beginning at noon.

Mead flights will not be available Saturday, and a discount will be offered to customers who pay with cash.

Nearby, off-site parking is located at 1021 Lake Highland Drive.

Read: How you can file a claim in the $725M Facebook settlement

The meadery will also be open 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Click here to read more about Joe Leigh and Ginger Leigh, the couple behind Zymarium.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group