Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in Orlando

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Orlando, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Paper Boats'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Oliver Cabrera (lead, male, 10-13)

--- Frankie Lu (lead, female, 10-14)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Short Film Series

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- TBD (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Short-Form Reality Series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Self (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Horror Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Marley (lead, male, 40-70)

--- Leonard (lead, male, 25-40)

--- Khalil (lead, male, 18-26)

- Roles pay up to: $1,400

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the feature film here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Proud Lies'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rita (supporting, female, 40-60)

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Truth Be Told'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nicholas Kemp (lead, male, 40-55)

--- Terri Kemp (lead, female, 36-47)

--- Myron Maxey (lead, male, 32-42)

- Roles pay up to: $750

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Clover Games, A Casino Gameshow

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Mini Prez (day player, male, 21-40)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Take Me to Ithaca'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ford Young (lead, male, 45-60)

--- Wild Bob (supporting, male, 50-65)

--- Charlie (supporting, male, 50-65)

- Roles pay up to: $4,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Couples Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Guarded'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (supporting, male, 28-45)

- Roles pay up to: $18,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Nationwide Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Third Ave' Series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Girl Group Music Artist (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Music Video Vixen (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- The Pretty Girl (models, female, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.