2025 NFL Draft: Running back prospect giving Tyrone Tracy Jr. vibes could be a steal (in fantasy and reality)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

In a recent episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, Matt Harmon and ESPN's Jordan Reid discussed the potential of SMU running back Brashard Smith and how he could end being the "ultimate weapon," tossing out a comparison that is sure to have fantasy football players excited.

Is Smith this year's Tyrone Tracy Jr.?

Both Smith and Tracy share a unique journey and skill set. Just like Tracy, Smith made a significant position shift that showcased his versatility. Initially a wide receiver at Miami, Smith transitioned to running back in his first year at SMU. This change was reminiscent of Tracy’s own journey from receiver to running back, a move that paid dividends in their collegiate careers — and for those who rostered Tracy during his rookie NFL season.

What makes Smith stand out is his ability to adapt and excel in his new position. According to Reed, Smith looked "completely natural" as a running back. His proficiency in the backfield was complemented by his experience and skill as a receiver, which allows him to be employed in dynamic offensive schemes. This blend of attributes aligns almost perfectly with the playing style that made Tracy such a compelling prospect. From Week 5 through the end of the season, Tracy has seven double-digit fantasy scoring performances, including a high of 22 points in Week 8.

Smith's athletic prowess was further underscored by his standout performance at the combine, where he clocked in remarkable speed, running the 40 in 4.39 seconds. This elite speed, coupled with his versatility, makes him a potent asset. Just as Tracy was an under-the-radar pick, selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Smith also carries the potential to be a Day 3 steal.

In a draft class noted for its depth at the running back position, Smith might not get the same hype but his dual-threat capability is sure to be attractive to teams looking to add a multifaceted backfield presence. With the right fit, Smith could very well follow in Tracy's footsteps, proving that late-round prospects can be difference makers in fantasy and reality.