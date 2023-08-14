Cowboys, Zack Martin agree to reworked deal for $18M plus in each of next 2 years, per report

The Dallas Cowboys and All-Pro guard Zack Martin reached an a agreement on a reworked deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In the new deal, he will reportedly earn more $18 million in each of the next two years, guaranteed. The team captain was set to see $13.5 million this year and $14 million next year, increasing his income in the new deal by more than $8.5 million.

This comes after he reportedly didn't report to the start of training camp last month because of a contract dispute.

