Sections
WATCH
77
°
WATCH
News
Weather
Eye on the Tropics
Video
9 Investigates
Action 9
Traffic
Sports
9 Family Connection
Things To Do
Steals and Deals
(Opens in new window)
Home Experts
Care Connect
Advertise With Us
News
Local
Eye on the Tropics
Trending Now
(Opens in new window)
Hispanic Heritage Month
(Opens in new window)
Photos
Schools & Education
Central Florida Spotlight
Entertainment
Politics and Elections
Space and Technology
Central Florida Gets Real
9 in Your Neighborhood
Weather
Hour by Hour
Tower Cam
Eye on the Tropics
Video
Watch Live: WFTV Now
WFTV 24/7 News
Weather 24/7
The $pend $mart Stream
Cheddar
Law & Crime
Curiosity NOW
Gusto TV
9 Investigates
Action 9
Sports
High School Football
High School Football Scores
Steals and Deals
(Opens in new window)
Traffic
9 Family Connection
TV 27 Community Connection
Forever Family
Uplifting News
(Opens in new window)
Things To Do
Contests
Care Connect
Local Business
WFTV's Law Talk
Home Experts
Central Florida Guide
(Opens in new window)
The Daily Two
Advertise With Us
Station
Meet Our Team
Submit a Tip
(Opens in new window)
WFTV Mobile Apps
(Opens in new window)
Newsletter Sign-up
(Opens in new window)
WFTV Listings
TV 27 TV Listings
Jobs at WFTV/WRDQ
(Opens in new window)
WFTV Member Help
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
Share Your Pics!
WFTV Now
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video
National
Electoral College Votes
November 05, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
November 05, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
0
View Comments
Most Read
ELECTION 2024: Election Results
Election 2024: Races across Florida are being called as polls close in Panhandle (live updates)
Donald Trump wins Florida
Election 2024: How to stay informed Election Day
Election 2024: Trump, Harris await results as polls begin to close (Live updates)