John Harbaugh says Ravens have 'some optimism' that Mark Andrews can return to play this season

Could Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who suffered a cracked fibula and ankle ligament damage during their 38-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, be back this season? Head coach John Harbaugh said there is some optimism that could happen.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Harbaugh said that Andrews will visit foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte this week and the injury that Harbaugh said looked "season-ending" may not be as bad as originally thought.

"Nothing's completely definitive yet, but my understanding is, in talking to our trainer and the doctors, was that it wasn't as bad as initially feared right after the game," Harbaugh said. "It wasn't as bad as it could have been It's a little cleaner than they thought, at least on the MRI.

"There might be an outside chance he could get back at some point in time. We'll just have to see how that goes. I don't want to say that's definitive by any stretch, but there is some optimism."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that any Andrews return this season would likely only come should the Ravens make a deep playoff run.

Andrews suffered the injury in the first quarter on a hip-drop tackle by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. He was tackled near the goal line and was in noticeable pain on the ground. The team ruled out Andrews out for the game soon after.

Isaiah Likely will take over as starting tight end in Andrews' absence.

"Mark is such a competitor, such a talent. He's a a superstar player," Harbaugh said. "We have to replace him together as a group. I really believe we can do it."

The 8-3 Ravens sit atop the AFC North one win ahead of the Cleveland Browns with six games to go.