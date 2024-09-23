Knicks C Mitchell Robinson won't return until December or January from ankle injury

The New York Knicks will be without their starting center for the first two or three months of the regular season. Mitchell Robinson won't be ready to play until December or January as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery, according to reports.

Robinson originally suffered a stress injury to his left ankle last December and required surgery then. He returned in March, only to reinjure the ankle during the Knicks' first-round playoff series versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Robinson had another surgery on the ankle in May and was expected to recover within six to eight weeks. But that timeline has obviously suffered some setbacks.

However, the Knicks won't attempt to rush Robinson back despite a need at center. The team reportedly wants him to be completely healthy before he returns the court.

Limited to 31 games last season, the 7-footer averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. In six NBA seasons, Robinson has averaged eight points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 70% from the floor. However, he has also missed 125 regular season games during the past four years.

The Knicks lost some depth at center when Isaiah Hartenstein signed a three-year, $87 million free agent contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Robinson is out, Precious Achiuwa (who re-signed with New York during the offseason), Jericho Sims and rookie Ariel Hukporti will split time at the position.

I will never forget the defensive master class Mitchell Robinson put on in game 1 vs Philadelphia



8 pts | 12 rebs | 7 Off Reb | 4 blks | +20

pic.twitter.com/t4Yu4n7m8H — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) September 23, 2024

Julius Randle could also move over from power forward in a small-ball lineup with OG Anunoby and Josh Hart able to defend bigger players, according to coach Tom Thibodeau.

If New York doesn't like what they already have on the roster and Robinson's recovery timeline gets pushed back further, the team could attempt to pursue trades for veteran centers. Among the players that could be available are Clint Capela, Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III and Isaiah Stewart.

The Knicks tip off their 2024-25 season on Oct. 22 against the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics at TD Garden.