In a blow for the Dallas Mavericks, star Luka Doncic is going to miss some time. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Doncic has reportedly sustained a wrist injury and will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Doncic will be reevaluated in one week.

Doncic, 25, has played in and started 14 of 15 games this year. The Mavericks are currently 8-7