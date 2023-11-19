No. 19 Texas' Max Ambas drills game-winner to lift Longhorns past Louisville

The Longhorns kicked off Feast Week the right way on Sunday afternoon.

No. 19 Texas, thanks to a near-buzzer-beater from Max Ambas at Madison Square Garden, beat Louisville 81-80 on Sunday to open the Saatva Empire Classic.

Ambas caught a pass at the top of the key after an inbounds play with just less than four seconds left in the game and the Longhorns down by a single point. Instantly, Ambas took three hard dribbles to the right and pulled up over Louisville guard Skyy Clark. Despite fading away awkwardly, Ambas drilled the shot perfectly with just 0.4 seconds left on the clock.

Ambas finished with 14 points and two assists in the win for the Longhorns, and he shot 6-of-19 from the field. Kadin Shedrick led Texas with 27 points and seven rebounds, and Ithiel Horton added 10 points off the bench. They were the only three Texas players to score in double figures. The Longhorns shot just 2-of-17 from the 3-point line as a team.

Clark finished with a team-high 20 points and five rebounds in the loss for the Cardinals, who are now 2-2 on the season. Tre White also finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Ty Johnson added 14 points off the bench.

With the win, Texas will now advance to take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship game on Monday night. The Huskies, who won the national championship last season, rolled past Indiana 77-57 in their game earlier on Sunday in New York.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.