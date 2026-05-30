Search underway for man suspected of killing a Virginia sheriff's deputy

HILLSVILLE, Va. — A sheriff’s deputy in Virginia died Friday after a man shot at deputies who were conducting a welfare check, law enforcement officials said.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal shooting occurred after law enforcement received a request from a family member to do a welfare check.

A man at the home opened fire on deputies who returned fire, the sheriff’s office said. Both deputies were hit by gunfire.

“One deputy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The second deputy was struck in his ballistic vest and is currently receiving medical evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

A search is underway for the suspect. Law enforcement officials said he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Officials did not immediately identify the officer who was killed.

“My office is closely monitoring this tragic incident,” Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger wrote on social media. “I encourage anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to contact Virginia State Police. My thoughts are with the deputy’s family and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as we work through this awful situation.”

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