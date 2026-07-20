Tropical depression nearing US Gulf Coast set to become a tropical storm, forecasters say

NEW ORLEANS — A tropical depression drifting erratically in the northern Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen later Monday with rain that could trigger flooding and winds capable of downing trees and power lines in several states this week.

The depression was centered about 110 miles (180 kilometers) south of Panama City, Florida, with sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was poised to gradually strengthen and reach tropical storm status later in the day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The Miami-based center said the system was roughly moving toward the northwest near 3 mph (6 kph) and is expected to move near or along the northern Gulf Coast over the next several days, prompting a storm surge watch extending from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Alabama-Florida border on the Gulf Coast.

A tropical storm watch also was posted from the Ochlockonee River in Florida westward to southeastern Louisiana at the Jefferson and Plaquemines parish line.

The National Weather Service office in New Orleans said storm conditions may set in from the Florida Panhandle westward into Louisiana by Tuesday. It warned of wind gusts of 40 mph (60 kph) and noted a possible “life threatening" storm surge watch for the Alabama, Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana coasts.

Storm surges of up to four feet (1.2 meters) could occur in portions of the Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines, the hurricane center said, warning there also could be an isolated tornado or two possible over the Florida Big Bend region this week.

Areas of flash flooding will also be possible through Friday along the coast, from western Florida to middle Texas, the weather service said. It added that rainfall could reach 3 to 5 inches (7 to 12 centimeters) along the Louisiana coastline with higher amounts expected in some areas, notably south of Lake Pontchartrain.

Meanwhile, in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm Fausto strengthened Monday and was nearing hurricane status far out to sea from Mexico.

Fausto had top sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) on Monday and was located about 775 miles (1,250 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. The hurricane center said it was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph) while posing no threat to land.

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