Biden and Warren to be center stage in next Democratic debate

With ten Democrats qualifying for the next Democratic debate in Houston on September 12, the podium positions announced on Thursday will not only put Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren on stage with each other for the first time, but they will be side by side and center stage in the third Democratic debate for 2020.
The Houston debate, sponsored by ABC News and Univision, is the first to only be a one-night gathering, as the earlier debates in Miami and Detroit involved twenty Democrats debating over two nights.
The ten candidates for this third debate are Biden, Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, and Julian Castro.
JUST IN: Here's the podium order for the third Democratic debate in Houston next month. https://t.co/Yum02eZwVF pic.twitter.com/QgkDhMxJfn— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 29, 2019
