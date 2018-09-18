Central Florida Decides: WFTV hosts State House debate tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. - WFTV will host its first installment of the Central Florida Debate Series by hosting the candidates for state House District 48.
The district covers south-central portions of Orange County, including the Southchase, Meadow Woods, Taft, Sky Lake communities. It also stretches northward to Azalea Park.
Democratic incumbent Amy Mercado faces Republican challenger George Chandler.
Mercado was elected to office in 2016. Chandler was chosen by the Republican Party to challenge Mercado after the previous GOP candidate, Scotland Calhoun, dropped out of the race a few weeks before the August primary.
Tuesday's debate will be hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Greg Warmoth. You can watch the debate live at 7 p.m. on WFTV.com.
The Central Florida Debate Series is produced in conjunction with the Commission on Local Debates.
