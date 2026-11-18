The nationwide ground stop on Friday could have ended sooner if the contractor that did the work linked to the disruptions at key air traffic control facilities had located the problem sooner, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly why the newly installed router at the center of everything started blasting out thousands of connection attempts not long after it was turned on as part of a project to replace a section of old copper wires with fiber optic lines in Arkansas.

Duffy appeared on the 2WAY streaming platform's "The Morning Meeting" show Wednesday and said that L3Harris failed to identify and isolate the router issue that caused the ground stop quickly enough. That contributed to this being the longest ground stop since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks because it lasted more than four hours.

“The monitoring of the network matters,” he said, adding that officials were working on remedying that problem. In the meantime, any new installations of these same routers have been paused, and technicians have disabled the function that was linked to Friday’s outage.

Experts continue testing the equipment linked to the problem to determine why this Juniper router behaved differently from any of the ones installed in 68 previous projects across the FAA network. The investigators are focused on whether the router was configured incorrectly by the experienced technician who did the work or whether it was faulty. The company that made the router has said it believes the “device functioned as it was configured by the installer.”

Friday's problems are reminiscent of a 2009 outage

The circumstances of the technical problems that led to last week's nationwide ground stop appear eerily similar to a 2009 outage caused by a technician doing the same kind of work installing new fiber optic lines.

The Transportation Department's Inspector General said the 2009 disruption that led to 820 delayed flights was caused by a Harris technician setting up a router incorrectly. Harris later became L3Harris as part of a merger, but that company has been operating and maintaining the FAA network for decades.

Matthew Hampton, who was the former assistant inspector general for aviation at that time, said that the FAA has long had weak oversight of the contractors it relies on.

“Poor contractor oversight has been a problem at the FAA in both developing systems and deploying them, there’s a whole history of that,” Hampton said.

Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti, who worked in the Inspector General's office for several years, said that inadequate oversight of contractors was a problem during the FAA's last attempt at overhauling their systems called NextGen.

Normally, the FAA is quite good at dealing with unexpected challenges and adjusting quickly by shifting air traffic control responsibilities to a nearby facility when one location is having a problem or slowing traffic temporarily. But Guzzetti said that wasn’t possible this time because the entire network was affected Friday, including both the primary and backup systems.

“The FAA is really good at adapting, improvising and overcoming events. But if the whole system is down, it makes it very challenging,” said Guzzetti, who also investigated crashes for both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

L3Harris hasn’t commented on the ground stop since issuing a statement Saturday pledging to support the FAA’s investigation into what happened. The company declined to say more on Wednesday.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said at a different event hosted by The Hill on Wednesday morning that he understands that his agency is ultimately responsible for what happened even if L3Harris was the one doing the work.

“I am the chief accountability officer. I take full responsibility for it,” Bedford said. “I wish people would lay off the secretary. He’s got a lot of work to do, but I’m the guy they hired to get this done. So, blame me.”

It's not clear how much more money Congress will approve for the overhaul

The FAA nearly doubled its funding request to Congress to $50 billion after Friday's ground stop to pay for the rest of the overhaul of the nation's air traffic control system. Last year, the agency received $12.5 billion to get started on the project. Bedford said he understands why members of Congress might be having "some indigestion associated with that."

Several key lawmakers said Tuesday that Congress is unlikely to approve that full amount right now — especially when the FAA hasn't spent all the money that was approved last year. Duffy has said that a big part of why some of the money hasn't been spent yet is that the new radars and other systems that will be installed are still being built, so he hasn't been able to buy them yet.

Only about $10 billion of the $50 billion request would go to air traffic control technology. The rest of the money would go to other projects, including upgrades to runways, airport towers and aging air traffic control centers that were built in the 1960s.

More problems are possible while upgrading the outdated FAA system

Chris Sununu, who is president of the Airlines for America trade group, praised Bedford for keeping the airlines informed during the ground stop. Sununu said Bedford asked to set up a conference call with all the airline CEOs and operations leaders within about half an hour of the ground stop starting and briefed them on what he knew so far. Several additional calls were held throughout the ground stop.

“To be honest, he stayed on the phone effectively with all the CEOs all night long,” Sununu said. “We did, I think, three or four calls over the period of the next few hours, brought in those operational folks. And so as they learned more, as they understood more of what was happening.”

Sununu said the FAA has a difficult job in trying to overhaul “what is really the most robust telecom system on the planet while you’re using it 24 hours a day and ensuring the safety of everyone who is part of it.” And he said this might not be the last technical problem that happens during the project because the work the FAA is doing is akin to trying to get your iPhone to talk to your flip phone.

“Can we say, ‘oh, you know, this is really the last time we’re going to have a bump like this?’, No, no. Because the technologies we’re replacing and that we’re asking to talk to each other are literally multigenerational,” he said.

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Associated Press writers Ben Wieder, David Collins and Sudhin Thanawala contributed to this report.

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