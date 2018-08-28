LIVE Results: 2018 Florida Primary Election

ORLANDO, Fla. - The polls close at 7 p.m. on August 28, 2018 for the primary election in Florida. Our coverage starts at 4 p.m. LIVE on Ch. 9. Not at home yet? Watch it stream live by clicking here. Don't have our mobile app? Click here to get it so you will know the results. And don't forget to bookmark this page!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}