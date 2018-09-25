0 Political mailer raises questions after state says it has no record of group

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Depending on what part of the full-color tri-fold mailer you look at, a group named “Count My Vote Florida” or “County My Vote Florida” is asking you to register to vote; there is even a detachable voter registration card.

The group even has a few pictures of the president and a compelling message

What the group didn’t have, as of Monday morning, was a required registration from the state of Florida to collect voter registration cards.

“We do not have a record of a 3PVRO (Third Party Voter Registration Organization) by that name,” wrote a spokesperson from the Florida Department of State Division of Elections on Friday.

According to state statutes, “before engaging in any voter registration activities, a third-party voter registration organization must register.”

Count My Vote Florida was not registered when it sent out its mailer.

On Monday, 9 Investigates traveled to the pre-printed address on the mailer to see who was collecting these voter registration cards. The address led to Jupiter, Flordia, and an office complex near an industrial area.

At that complex a group, Public Concepts LLC, said it was collecting the cards and was bundling them to be sent to each of Florida’s supervisors of elections, but was not the one who sent out the mailer.

A representative for Public Concepts did provide a name and phone number for an attorney representing Count My Vote Florida.

The attorney for Count My Vote Florida, Timothy La Sota, provided this statement to 9 Investigates: “Count My Vote Florida is engaged in the important, constitutionally protected activity of helping citizens register to vote so their voices may be heard on Election Day.

"Count My Vote Florida has adhered to all registration and other legal requirements within the applicable deadlines, and will continue to do so.”

La Sota, who is based in Arizona, also provided the registration documents for Count My Vote Florida showing the group filed its paperwork at 2 p.m. on Monday, almost two hours after 9 Investigates arrived at the Jupiter office complex.

Florida has dozens of active voter registration groups representing all political viewpoints. When a group registers with the state, it receives an ID number and must provide the names of its registered agents.

The state can impose fines on a group that collects registration cards, but fails to turn them in. However, there is no fine for failing to register.

Supervisors of elections say voters should be careful about turning over their information to any third party.

“It can create confusion,” says Linda Tanko, Orange County’s director of voter services. “If you’ve got questions about your registration status, you can call your supervisor, or go on their website to see your status, party affiliation, and what address you are registered at, as well as where you vote.”

