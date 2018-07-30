President Trump comes to Florida: When, where, how to go

TAMPA, Fla. - President Donald Trump is on the road Tuesday as he brings a “Make America Great Again” rally to Florida.
The president’s visit comes less than a month before Florida voters head to the polls for the state’s primary, with national attention on the state’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races.
Here are the details about Tuesday evening’s rally:
- When: Tue, July 31 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.
- Where: Florida State Fairgrounds’ Expo Hall – Tampa, FL
- How to get tickets: As of Monday morning, tickets were still available. The free tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can only register as many as two tickets per phone number.
Gov. Rick Scott, R-Florida, who is running for U.S. Senate, will be holding a fundraiser in nearby Clearwater at the same time, but is scheduled to appear with the president earlier in the day at an event at a Tampa-area high school.
The president has held several campaign-style rallies since taking office last year, usually making headlines as he speaks to his base.
To date, the rally is President Trump's first campaign-style rally in Florida since the beginning of the year. He was previously scheduled to visit the Orlando area in February, but canceled due to the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
