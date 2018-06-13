  • Should Bill Nelson be worried? Two polls say 'Yes'

    By: Christopher Heath

    Updated:

    A pair of polls are delivering bad news for U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Florida).  

    The polls from Saint Leo University and Politico/AARP show Nelson trailing Republican Gov. Rick Scott, but the race is tight.

    Related Headlines

    The St. Leo poll has Scott +5, while the Politico/AARP poll has Scott +1.  Both polls show the two under 50 percent, but provide a limited snap shot of a tight race -- albeit a race Scott is leading.

    Perhaps more concerning for Nelson than the polls is the ad war, which he is losing. This week Scott eclipsed $17 million in ad spending, dwarfing the $3 million spent by the incumbent Nelson.

    Fact-check: New political ad attacking Sen. Bill Nelson

    Nelson is one of 10 Democratic U.S. senators up for reelection in states that President Donald Trump won in November 2016.  

    Download the free WFTV news & weather apps
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Should Bill Nelson be worried? Two polls say 'Yes'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Italian economist: Markets will judge Italy's spending plans

  • Headline Goes Here

    Correction: Spain-Politics story

  • Headline Goes Here

    Italy's new populist government wins 2nd confidence vote

  • Headline Goes Here

    Billionaire Babis again sworn in as Czech prime minister