Should Bill Nelson be worried? Two polls say 'Yes'

A pair of polls are delivering bad news for U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Florida).
The polls from Saint Leo University and Politico/AARP show Nelson trailing Republican Gov. Rick Scott, but the race is tight.
The St. Leo poll has Scott +5, while the Politico/AARP poll has Scott +1. Both polls show the two under 50 percent, but provide a limited snap shot of a tight race -- albeit a race Scott is leading.
Perhaps more concerning for Nelson than the polls is the ad war, which he is losing. This week Scott eclipsed $17 million in ad spending, dwarfing the $3 million spent by the incumbent Nelson.
Nelson is one of 10 Democratic U.S. senators up for reelection in states that President Donald Trump won in November 2016.
