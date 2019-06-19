0 These are the songs played inside Amway Center before Trump speech

ORLANDO, Fla. - The music political candidates play at their events is usually a point of interest for voters. WFTV political reporter Christopher Heath spent Tuesday inside Amway Center, speaking with President Donald Trump's supporters while they waited for the rally to begin. This is a list of the songs he heard inside, in no particular order:

"Simply the Best" - Tina Turner

"Sympathy for the Devil" - The Rolling Stones

"Time Is on My Side" - The Rolling Stones

"Candle in the Wind" - Elton John

"The Star Spangled Banner"

"Let's Spend the Night Together" - The Rolling Stones

My view from four angles inside the @AmwayCenter ahead of @realDonaldTrump’s rally pic.twitter.com/n3UKAcCPZ2 — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) June 18, 2019

"Under Pressure" - David Bowie

"Free Bird" - Lynyrd Skynyrd

"We Are the Champions" - Queen

"Wheel in the Sky" - Journey

"Macho Man" - Village People

"My Heart Will Go On" - Celine Dion

"Eye of the Tiger" - Survivor

"Memory" - Cats

"I Want it that Way" - Backstreet Boys

"Rocket Man" - Elton John

"Tiny Dancer" - Elton John

"Rockin' in the Free World" - Neil Young

"Y.M.C.A." - Village People

The playlist mirrors the president's 2016 campaign playlist, according to The Washington Post, which published an article about it that year. The Post noted musician Neil Young requested the Trump campaign quit using "Rockin' in the Free World" then, a request which was ignored.

Young was hardly the first musician to request a politician stop using his or her tunes. As USA Today reported, John McCain's campaign ignored a request from Jon Bon Jovi to stop using the song, "Who Says You Can't Go Home," and Newt Gingrich ignored demands from the band Journey to stop using the song, "Don't Stop Believin," in his 2011 campaign for president.

But, the newspaper noted, not all of the requests and demands from artists are directed at Republicans. Sam and Dave asked Barack Obama to stop using the song, "Hold On, I'm Coming," in 2008. The Obama campaign complied.



