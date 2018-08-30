Trump cancels scheduled 2019 pay raise for federal civilian workers

In a surprise move, President Donald Trump told Congressional leaders on Thursday that he was canceling a scheduled 2.1 percent pay increase for civilian federal workers in 2019, saying the move is needed to deal with rising federal deficits.
“We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course,” the President wrote in a letter to the House and Senate. “I view the increases that would otherwise take effect as inappropriate.”
Mr. Trump is not only canceling a scheduled increase in pay, but also what’s known as ‘locality pay increases,’ which go to federal workers who live in higher-cost areas of the country.
“In light of our Nation’s fiscal situation, Federal employee pay must be performance-based, and aligned strategically toward recruiting, retaining, and rewarding high-performing Federal employees and those with critical skill sets,” the President wrote.
“These alternative pay plan decisions will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well‑qualified Federal workforce,” Mr. Trump wrote in his letter to Congressional leaders.
But the decision was quickly condemned.
“It is simply obscene that the same person who gave away massive amounts of money to corporations and billionaires in a tax scam now is crying that we don't have enough money for pay raises for the Federal workforce,” said Will Fischer of the veterans group VoteVets.
