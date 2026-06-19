Trump now says either Republican candidate would be a good pick in South Carolina's governor runoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Donald Trump changed his tune Friday heading into South Carolina's runoff next week, saying either Republican contender for governor — not just Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, whom he endorsed before the primary earlier this month — would be a good pick.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump praised both Evette and state Attorney General Alan Wilson, writing: “Both have had amazing careers, and have been with me from the beginning. They are MAGA and America First all the way!”

The move represents a hedging of Trump's bets in a primary season where he has seen some of his endorsed candidates fall short, rare defeats that have stirred doubts about his clout as he approaches the back half of his second term.

Trump previously gave Evette his "Complete and Total Endorsement." He also said "A BIG added plus" for her campaign is that Henry McMaster Jr. — the son of the current governor, a close ally — may be Evette's running mate. But the 38-year-old lawyer later said he would not be considered for the post.

On social media Friday, Evette posted: “I was proud to come in first as President @realDonaldTrump's endorsed candidate for Governor on June 9th. Looking forward to doing it again on June 23rd.”

Wilson said in a social media post Friday, "I am honored to have the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump." Swiftly thereafter, Wilson issued a news release which in part enumerated the legal briefs he's filed in support of Trump's policies on issues including restricting birthright citizenship, on which the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled.

Moments after Trump's double-endorsement post, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said on social media that he was backing Wilson, who he predicted “will lead with humility, courage, and an optimistic vision for our state.”

A person familiar with Scott’s thinking but not authorized to discuss it publicly told The Associated Press that the senator had been making calls for Wilson, helping fundraise and encouraging Trump to back his candidacy.

Evette has called Trump's endorsement a "golden ticket" for Republicans seeking office in South Carolina, but the results have been a mixed bag in other races for governor. The Republican president's choices in Iowa and Georgia lost this month.

Has Trump double-barreled a primary endorsement before?

Just before a 2022 U.S. Senate primary in Missouri between former Gov. Eric Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Trump just endorsed "ERIC," presumably meaning either candidate, both of whom claimed the endorsement. Schmitt won the nomination and the office.

Arizona's primary is not until next month but Trump has been endorsing Republican candidates for governor for the past two years. In late 2024, Trump said that he was endorsing housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson. His choice angered some of his biggest allies in the state, who are suspicious of Robson's long-standing ties to the party's business establishment. Then in April 2025, Trump said he was backing U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs — in addition to Robson.

How are Trump-endorsed governor candidates doing this year?

It has been a bit of a jumble when it comes to Trump's 2026 primary picks so far.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, in Ohio, and U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, in Alabama, secured backing from Trump early in their campaigns for governor, and they went on to dominate their primaries. Like Evette, former state Sen. Mike Mazzei got Trump's backing in his bid for Oklahoma governor in a crowded field without a clear front-runner, and advanced to an Aug. 25 runoff.

But Trump's chosen gubernatorial candidates have failed in other contests. Aided by more than $100 million — mostly from his personal fortune — billionaire healthcare tycoon Rick Jackson battled his way to the Republican nomination in Georgia over Trump's pick, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, endorsed by Trump the same day as Evette, failed in his Iowa governor bid, losing to businessman Zach Lahn.

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Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

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