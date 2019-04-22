0 Trump won't nominate Cain for Federal Reserve Board

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would not go ahead with his plan to nominate former GOP Presidential candidate Herman Cain for the Federal Reserve Board, saying the former pizza executive and talk radio show host had asked not to be officially nominated.

"My friend Herman Cain, a truly wonderful man, has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board," Mr. Trump said in a lunch time tweet. "I will respect his wishes."

Cain's choice for the Federal Reserve Board had already run into trouble from Republicans in the Senate, who were less than impressed with the choice.

Four GOP Senators had already indicated they would vote against Cain, which would have been enough to sink his selection.

In the end, President Trump never made that nomination official.

My friend Herman Cain, a truly wonderful man, has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. I will respect his wishes. Herman is a great American who truly loves our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2019

Democrats in Congress said the choice of Cain deserved to be stopped before it was made, as they quickly took aim at Stephen Moore, who has also been under consideration for a spot on the Federal Reserve Board.

"Now do Stephen Moore," said Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).

"Herman Cain is not qualified to serve on the @federalreserve," tweeted Rep. Jennifer Wexton. However, neither is his other nominee, Stephen Moore, and his nomination should also be withdrawn.

Herman Cain withdrawing won't get a ton of coverage, but it's an important moment for protecting the interests of the Fed and not letting @realDonaldTrump use it as another political tool. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) April 22, 2019

Earlier this month, GOP Senators had reacted warily when President Trump said he would nominate Cain.

“I doubt that will be a nomination,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who was proven correct.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.