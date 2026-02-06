Kissimmee lounge owner and employee face felony charges for unlawful alcohol sales

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On January 30, two men were arrested related to illegal alcohol sales at a Kissimmee lounge. The business owner and an employee face felony charges after a three-month investigation into the establishment.

Kissimmee police identified the men arrested as business owner Edsel Abad Rodriguez La Versa and employee Joshua David Lopez Pena. Both were detained on felony charges involving illegal alcohol sales.

Investigators carried out a search warrant at Pa’ Pikar Lounge in response to several tips and complaints about illegal alcohol sales violating Florida law. Investigating officers seized dozens of bottles of alcohol from the establishment after confirming the illegal activity.

