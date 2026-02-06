Marion County launches community hotline in aftermath of hazardous rail tie fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County has launched a hotline to answer environmental and health-related questions about hazardous fire in Dunnellon.

According to a technical memorandum obtained by Channel 9, about 100,000 cross ties were burned in the fire.

State and local investigators are now monitoring air and soil quality as officials work to determine how the fire started and whether long-term environmental risks remain.

The rail ties are owned by Track Line Rail, which, according to documents on file with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, planned to begin a shredding and grinding operation on CSX-owned property. Marion County says it is preparing to take legal action against both private companies.

Residents living near the site say they were alarmed by the smoke and continue to worry about potential health impacts.

For questions related to environmental conditions, please contact the community hotline at 888-479-6583.

Learn more about the Florida Department of Health’s private well water testing program here .

