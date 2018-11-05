What does record-breaking Early Voting mean for Florida?

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Election Day is Tuesday, but in battleground -- a.k.a. do-or-die -- a.k.a. swing state Florida, 5.1 million voters have already done their democratic duty.
Early voting came to a close Sunday, setting records for a midterm election. Some voters who cast their ballots early encountered long lines.
So is the record-breaking turnout a sign of who will win come Tuesday night? It’s easy for both parties to argue that they are winning – but it’s not that simple.
Democrats are celebrating because, as of now, more Democratic voters have cast their ballot. Republicans, meanwhile, are excited that the GOP-to-Democrat ratio is very close, and they still have high-turnout voters who will show up Tuesday.
This is a departure from 2014 – the last midterm election – when Republicans ended early voting with a narrow lead.
Regardless of party affiliation, women make up the majority of early voters. Meanwhile, independent voters account for almost one in five votes.
VOTE 2018: Election Day resources, analysis and Truth Tests
So with 5.1 million votes already cast, the big question is: How many more votes are even left for Tuesday?
The potential answer: More than double that. Florida’s Division of Elections says there are 13.2 million registered voters in the Sunshine State.
One more thing to consider: Early voting is popular, but day-of voting can make or break the fate of a candidate. In 2016, Hillary Clinton led in early voting, but Donald Trump won the ballots cast on Election Day, and then won the state.
