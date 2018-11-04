0 Election Day is Tuesday: When to vote, what to bring, what to know

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Whiles thousand of Florida voters cast their ballots early for the 2018 midterm election, the majority of voters will still head to the polls on Tuesday.

At stake are the governor's mansion, a U.S. Senate seat, several congressional seats, a dozen amendments, a high-profile sheriff's race, and dozens of local and state races.

Scroll down for a guide for Florida voters:

What time do the polls open and close?

Statewide, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(Note: Florida has two time zones – Eastern and Central. Polls are open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. in both time zones)

How do I find my polling place?

Click on this link, enter your information and you will be directed to your polling place.

I want to vote but I'm not sure if I'm registered

Click on this link and enter your information to see if you're registered. If you're not registered, you will not be able to vote in this election. Florida ends its voter registration period 28 days prior to each election.

Click here to learn how to vote in future elections.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Florida requires voters to present photo and signature identification when voting at the polls. If a voter's photo ID does not display his or her signature, a second form of identification that does contain the voter’s signature must be provided.

Florida accepts these forms of identification:

Florida driver's license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

How do I know what's on my ballot?

Click here.

What are all these amendments I keep hearing about?

Florida voters are voting on a dozen amendments this midterm. Click here to explore what they are.

What congressional / state legislature districts am I in?

Click here.

I'm suspicious of someone or something spreading false information about the election. What should I do?

WFTV Channel 9 is looking for examples of political disinformation or false claims that are being spread in Central Florida to try to influence the elections. This includes any false information deliberately spread to confuse, mislead or influence voters about candidates, issues, the election process, voter registration or actions at the polls. Click here to tell us about it.

Can I take a selfie at the voting booth?

No, it is illegal in Florida. Click here to read more.

Where can I see the results on Election Night?

WFTV Channel 9 and WFTV.com are covering every state and local race with the largest team of reporters in Central Florida. Here's how you can stay updated all day long:

Eyewitness News This Morning starts early Tuesday at 4:30 a.m.

Get minute-by-minute updates and headlines on WFTV.com and the WFTV News app.

Watch for local on-air updates on WFTV Channel 9 all day, leading up to a special Eyewitness News at 3 p.m.

When polls close at 7 p.m., we'll track the results and break down what they mean for you with nonstop coverage.

Track the big races as the votes come in with our Live Results tracker on WFTV.com.

Be the first to know about the big winners: Download the free WFTV News app and turn on notifications.

