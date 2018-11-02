ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday is Election Day and thousands of Floridians will travel to their designated polling place to cast their ballots.
Before you head to the polls, you'll want to be sure to check out our Vote 2018 page, which explains how to report a problem at the polls, what the Amendments are, and which congressional district you live in. You can even see what's on your ballot in your community.
Related Headlines
Vote 2018: Everything you need for Election Day in Central Florida
What you won't want to do is snap a selfie, because in Florida, it's unlawful to take photos in polling places or to photograph mailed ballots.
VOTE 2018: COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON:
- The Amendments, explained
- What's on my ballot for Election Day 2018?
- What Congressional District am I in?
- See false claims being spread in to influence the elections? Click here
Here's the 2018 Florida statute that hinders your ballot selfie game:
"Any elector who, except as provided by law, allows his or her ballot to be seen by any person; takes or removes, or attempts to take or remove, any ballot from the polling place before the close of the polls; places any mark on his or her ballot by which it may be identified; endeavors to induce any elector to show how he or she voted; aids or attempts to aid any elector unlawfully; or prints or procures to be printed, or has in his or her possession, any copies of any ballot prepared to be voted is guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083."
If you're looking to take home a souvenir from the polls, you'll want to stick to the "I voted!" sticker, because no selfie is worth a mug shot.
Click here to read which states allow voters to take selfies in the voting booth.
Click here to see your Election Day forecast.
Visit our VOTE 2018 section for Truth Tests, resources you need, and the latest election headlines.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}