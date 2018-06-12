0 #OrlandoStrong: Central Florida remembers Pulse two years later

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - On June 12, 2016 at 2:02 a.m., as a night of dancing was ending at the Pulse nightclub, a gunman started opening fire.

After several hours and a standoff, 49 people and the gunman were dead and dozens more were injured. Orlando, the LGBTQ community and the world were shaken to the core.

At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in United States history.

In the two years since, the nightclub has not reopened. There's currently a temporary memorial at the site, with plans in the works for a permanent memorial by 2020.

The onePULSE Foundation will host its Annual Remembrance Ceremony at the nightclub Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Watch: WFTV remembers the 49 Pulse victims

The day's first tribute happened at 2:02 a.m, the exact moment the shooting started that day. A crowd gathered at the temporary memorial outside the nightclub.

The group gathered in a circle and recited the names of the 49 victims.

Starting at noon, 49 bells will ring across Orlando.

Orlando feels the pain of that night every day, but especially every 12th of June as the city and region remember the tragedy and pay tribute to the 49 innocent lives that were taken.

Today and every day we remember the 49 lives taken on June 12, 2016.#OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/2z6qCjt8E0 — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) June 12, 2018

We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder.

We continue to be inspired by the community for which we serve.

We continue to #Rememberthe49#LoveWins #Pulse@ChiefOttoDrozd @OrangeCoFL https://t.co/EiXZ4abAlr — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 11, 2018

.@OCCC and @HistoryCenterFL are lit in rainbow 🌈 lights this evening to honor the victims and survivors of the Pulse nightclub tragedy. #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/2xQAwBuPKA — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 12, 2018

In recognition of the 49 innocent lives lost in the horrific attack on #PulseNightclub in 2016, @FLGovScott has proclaimed today, June 12th, #PulseRemembranceDay in Florida. https://t.co/R1GO5lMFkQ pic.twitter.com/f3CLYuziA4 — Florida Sheriffs (@FLSheriffs) June 12, 2018

We will never forget the innocent lives taken two years ago today. https://t.co/tIFONc8k8v — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 12, 2018

Today we honor and remember the 49 victims and the survivors of the Pulse Nightclub shooting that occurred two years ago. You are forever in our hearts and minds. #OralndoStrong #Pulse pic.twitter.com/P4S7Mj0Q7t — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) June 12, 2018

On this day and every day, we remember the 49 lives taken on June 12, 2016, and vow to continue to support the survivors and victims' families. #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/2zP4Fhqqll — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) June 12, 2018

Tuesday is the second anniversary of the Pulse tragedy. We know that this anniversary can trigger traumatic experiences for survivors and the community.



Know that there is always help 💛 https://t.co/YhD3FVoH3J — UCF (@UCF) June 11, 2018

Remembering our 49 #PULSE Angels. Tomorrow marks the two year anniversary of the Pulse tragedy.#OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/aRjIdDMgwS — Jorge Estevez (@JEstevezWFTV) June 12, 2018

