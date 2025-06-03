Ranked: The states paying the closest attention to America's manufacturing crisis

Over the past 90 days, nearly 59% of U.S. states (30 out of 51) have shown concern about the rising cost of manufacturing, according to Google search data. Interest in tariffs, labor costs, and raw material prices is surging, showing that for many Americans, the state of manufacturing isn’t just a headline; it’s a growing concern.

And for good reason. 2025 has been a rollercoaster year for the industry. With tariffs toggling on and off, shifting federal policies, and supply chain uncertainty, manufacturers are under pressure, and public interest has hit new highs.

Graphic heatmap showing the U.S. states most concerned about manufacturing costs and tariffs. (Stacker/Stacker)

TeamSense



In response, companies are refocusing on what they can control, i.e., labor costs and workforce planning. By optimizing operations from scheduling and attendance tracking to better communication on the floor, manufacturers are finding ways to stay profitable even as external costs fluctuate.

This isn't just a business strategy. It's a national conversation. TeamSense combined data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Google Trends to quantify just how much each state cares about manufacturing right now and what specifically they're worried about.

Below, all 50 states and the District of Columbia are ranked by their level of search interest in manufacturing topics. While some states are leading the charge, nearly all have seen a spike in attention over the past five years.

Methodology

To understand which states care the most about manufacturing, we looked at search data from January through April 2025, exploring “manufacturing” as a topic. The region with the highest concentration of searches earned a score of 100. A score of 50 means that the relative concentration of searches is half as much as the high score of 100.

We also looked at related searches and topics, as well as the cities with the highest concentration of searches within each state.

The relative number is included in parentheses next to each region.

Note: A higher value means a higher proportion of all searches, not a higher absolute search count. So, a tiny state where 80% of the queries are for "manufacturing" will get twice the score of a giant state where only 40% of the searches are for “manufacturing.”

With that in mind, let’s start with the least interested or concerned and move our way to the most.

State rankings based on manufacturing-related search spikes

51. Hawai’i (44)

Hawai'i ranked #51 in manufacturing-related searches.

Agriculture- and retail-related searches increased by more than 5,000%.

Honolulu (100) had the highest concentration of searches.

Manufacturing holds the smallest footprint in the Aloha State, accounting for just a sliver of employment and economic output compared to dominant industries like tourism and hospitality. Compared to other states, limited industrial infrastructure, geographic isolation, and high shipping costs all contribute to its low employment rate in manufacturing. There are only 13,100 people working in this sector, and in recent years, Hawai'i residents have been steadily leaving the industry. If you are a Hawai'i resident looking for help with your business, you can visit the Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center.

On the bright side, foods from Hawai’i are popular with locals and those abroad. Some of its top exports are specialty products that reflect Native culture, like macadamia nuts, Kona coffee, seafood, and pineapples.

Industrial center in Louisiana (Stacker/Stacker)

James Cooks // Shutterstock

50. Louisiana (56)

Louisiana ranked #50 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to imports and productivity went up 200%.

Shreveport (100), Baton Rouge (94), and Monroe (92) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Pelican State’s manufacturers employ 143,800 people, according to the BLS. Some of the top companies in Louisiana are McElroy Metal, McIlhenny Company, Dow, Sasol, and Westlake Chemical.

Louisianans mainly make petrochemicals. Shifts in this industry are strongly tied to those in the oil and gas cycle. These shifts are often hard to predict. There have also been legal challenges from the EPA. The organization is concerned about potential health consequences from petrochemicals.

There is another explanation for why this state is so low on the list. Lately, there have been economic trends toward a growing service industry. With this sector growing in popularity, manufacturing becomes relatively less relevant. However, the tides may change. Hyundai, CF Industries, and Mid South Extrusion have all recently invested in this state.

49. Alaska (56)

Alaska ranked #49 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to equipment and technology increased by more than 5,000%.

Fairbanks (100), Anchorage (80), and Juneau (72) had the highest concentration of searches.

Alaska may be ranked on the low end of this list because of the sheer size of the sector. There are only 11,900 manufacturing employees in the Last Frontier. While not the largest sector, Alaskan manufacturing adds to a diverse economy. The main products are seafood (like salmon), petroleum, and wood products.

Alaska's manufacturing sector is projected to experience a 5% job loss this year, according to a forecast published by ​​the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. It is also geographically distant from most of the United States, making it less connected to other manufacturing networks. On the other hand, there is still so much potential for growth, especially through small-scale manufacturing. There are many artisans who make products, like Ulu knives, that support the local economy through embracing Alaska Native traditions.

48. Nevada (57)

Nevada ranked #48 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to direct materials cost and cost accountancy increased by more than 5,000%.

Sun Valley (100), Johnson Lane (96), and Pahrump (84) had the highest concentration of searches. In comparison, Reno's score was 61.

Manufacturers employ 67,700 people in the Silver State, and the industry is currently diversifying as it makes the shift to clean energy. Some of the top companies are Tesla, International Game Technology, Scientific Games Corporation, and Hamilton Co.

The University of Nevada, Reno, opened a nanofabrication lab to teach a new generation of workers on microtechnology and semiconductors in April. However, there have been some hits to the state's manufacturing industry due to the federal government cancelling the Nevada Manufacturing Extension Partnership program. On the bright side, there is still a strong potential for growth in the advanced manufacturing sector.

47. Maine (62)

Maine ranked #47 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches about manufacturing cost and robots increased by more than 5,000%.

Bangor, Portland-Auburn, and Presque Isle had the highest concentration of searches.

Historically, Maine produced paper and wood products. Now, there is also a strong defense manufacturing industry. Today, there are 51,700 manufacturing employees in the Pine Tree State.

Key players in Maine's defense sector are Bath Iron Works, Pratt & Whitney, and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Portsmouth just launched the Maine Defense Industry Alliance, which connects local community colleges and universities with the U.S. Marine Corps. The goal is to address worker shortages through training skilled workers.

46. New Mexico (62)

New Mexico ranked #46 in manufacturing-related searches.

Tariff-related searches increased by more than 5,000%. Searches for additive manufacturing (also known as 3D printing) went up 70%.

Los Alamos (100), Silver City (44), and Rio Rancho (40) had the highest concentration of searches (a score at least 8 points higher than Albuquerque).

There are 29,500 manufacturing employees in the Land of Enchantment. New Mexico’s main manufacturing industries are defense, aerospace, energy (with a growing emphasis on semiconductors), food processing, electronics, bioscience, medical manufacturing, as well as intelligent manufacturing.

Some top companies in the advanced manufacturing realm are Clariant, Chemical Lime, Certoplast, and Aristech Acrylics. New Mexico is also one of the fastest-growing states when it comes to clean energy production. Last year, Arcosa repurposed an old plastics factory into a wind turbine plant. Projects like this one are revitalizing New Mexican manufacturing.

45. West Virginia (62)

West Virginia ranked #45 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to direct labor cost and natural resources increased by more than 5,000%.

Princeton (100), Morgantown (85), and Bluefield (65) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Mountain State employs 46,700 people in manufacturing. They make coal-related machinery, chemicals, metals, polymers, and car parts. The top companies include Nucor, Toyota, Procter & Gamble, Clorox, Northrop Grumman, Cliffs, Weyerhaeuser, Chemours, Constellium, Precision Castparts, and CMC Steel.

Currently, there is a concern that recent federal policies, tariffs, and decreased state aid could hurt smaller factories, while some West Virginians, nostalgic for the coal industry of the 1950s, are happy to hear promises of revitalizing it. On the business front, Toyota recently announced plans to invest $88 million in its West Virginia plant to increase production of hybrid transaxles.

44. Maryland (64)

Maryland ranked #44 in manufacturing-related searches.

Direct materials cost-related searches increased by more than 5,000%. Tariff-related searches increased by 300%.

Finksburg (100), White Oak (90), and Patuxent River (87) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Free State’s manufacturers employ 110,400 people. Maryland has a diverse manufacturing sector. There are companies making biotech, aerospace, defense, chemicals, food, beverages, electronics, tobacco, fabricated metals, plastics, and rubbers. Important manufacturing cities include Baltimore, Linthicum, Hunt Valley, Gaithersburg and Hanover.

There are also multiple programs supporting manufacturing, such as the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, which emphasizes innovation in manufacturing. Another program in this realm is the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership. Maryland's MEP is a nonprofit that helps businesses increase efficiency, create jobs, and introduce them to new technologies.

43. New Jersey (64)

New Jersey ranked #43 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to tariffs increased by 250%. Searches for "Chinese manufacturing" increased by 200%.

Cranberry Township (100), Glen Rock (92), and Wharton (91) had the highest concentration of searches.

New Jersey is known for its pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing, but its legacy dates back to the 1800s with the invention of one of the first motion-picture cameras. Today, it is home to over 9,000 manufacturing businesses, which altogether employ 255,400 workers.

Key companies include Lockheed Martin, Anheuser-Busch, Benjamin Moore, Modern Meadow, and TerraCycle.

New Jersey has had its share of challenges in the past couple of years, with worker shortages and government actions, such as the state government's 2025 budget proposal that cuts agencies, organizations, and programs that support the manufacturing industry. On the bright side, the Garden State just received a $100 million investment in a new green manufacturing plant.

42. Montana (65)

Montana ranked #42 in manufacturing-related searches.

Direct labor cost and manufacturing cost-related searches increased by more than 5,000%.

Butte-Bozeman (100), Missoula (84), and Helena (83) had the highest concentration of searches.

Although a relatively small industry compared to other states, Montana has a diverse manufacturing sector. Big Sky Country manufacturers collectively employ 20,800 people. They produce wood products, food products, industrial machinery, stone, clay, glass, and metals.

The top companies include Applied Materials, Weyerhaeuser, CHS, Phillips 66, Par Pacific Holdings, and REC Advanced Silicon Materials. The Montana Manufacturing Extension Center supports industrial businesses through scouting, workforce development, and financial assistance.

41. Florida (66)

Florida ranked #41 in manufacturing-related searches.

Tariff-related searches went up 120%. Direct labor cost-related searches went up 90%.

Gainesville (100), Tallahassee-Thomasville (83), and Tampa-St. Petersburg (71) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Sunshine State's manufacturers collectively employ 434,600 people. Florida is known for aerospace, electronics, and medical devices. In the aerospace and defense sector, there has been an increase in drone production, marine shipbuilding, and satellite manufacturing. In terms of medical devices, companies like Johnson & Johnson and Bausch & Lomb play an important role. There is also a growing semiconductor industry aided by $80 million in state funds dedicated to improving research and creating new jobs.

Oil well pump jack in red earth western Oklahoma at golden hour with early sunset sky and bluffs in background. (Stacker/Stacker)

Vineyard Perspective // Shutterstock

40. Oklahoma (66)

Oklahoma ranked #40 in manufacturing-related searches.

Interchangeable parts-related searches went up by more than 5,000%. Direct labor cost-related searches increased by 350%.

Catoosa (100) had the highest concentration of searches.

Oklahoma's manufacturers collectively employ 139,500 people. They work in aerospace, oilfield machinery, and food product manufacturing. Despite all of these great industries, there are still economic challenges. Recently, Canoo, an EV company, filed for bankruptcy. Plans for the EV battery facility in Oklahoma were not completed.

There are 28 college and university programs for manufacturing. The Sooner State cares about the next generation of workers.

39. Rhode Island (66)

Rhode Island ranked #39 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to China and U.S. manufacturing both increased by more than 5,000%.

Bristol (100), South Kingston (85), and Barrington (75) had the highest concentration of searches.

Little Rhody is known as the smallest state, but manufacturing is big there: 40,100 people work in the manufacturing sector. Rhode Island is best known for textiles and jewelry manufacturing.

Rhode Island's manufacturing sector is experiencing growth in renewable energy and defense. An offshore wind farm, slated for completion in 2026 and capable of powering approximately 350,000 homes, has spurred the opening of a regional manufacturing site dedicated to wind turbine components, generating new jobs. While General Dynamics is a key player in defense manufacturing, the company currently faces a labor shortage.

Hasbro is Rhode Island's second-largest manufacturing employer and is doing exceptionally well. The maker of Nerf, Monopoly, and G.I. Joe is bringing tons of jobs and smiles to the state, punching well above its weight class.

38. Wyoming (67)

Wyoming ranked #38 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to engineering and furniture increased by more than 5,000%.

Laramie (100), Ranchettes (50), and Sheridan (47) had the highest concentration of searches.

Wyoming has one of the smallest manufacturing worker populations. There are only 10,600 people who work in the industry. This could be related to the lack of diversification in the local sector.

It primarily serves the mining and energy technology industries through producing fabricated metal, petroleum, and coal. Top companies include: Genesis Alkali, Sinclair Wyoming Refining Co., TATA Chemicals Soda Ash Partners, EMIT Technologies, and L&H Industrial. Last September, Sheridan College received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The grant money goes towards advanced manufacturing and construction trades training.

37. Arkansas (67)

Arkansas ranked #37 in manufacturing-related searches.

Packaging and labeling-related searches and assembly line-related job searches increased by more than 5,000%.

Marion (100), Genoa (67), and Arkadelphia (64) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Natural State's manufacturing sector employs 165,000 people. Industrial workers produce food products (Tyson) and steel (Nucor and U.S. Steel). Tyson, one of the largest poultry producers in the country, is headquartered in Arkansas. Mississippi County, a part of Arkansas, is one of the top steel-producing regions in the country.

In 2024, Arkansas exported $6.1 billion worth of manufactured goods. Its largest export sector is defense. Companies like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Dassault Falcon Jet operate there.

Other manufacturing sectors include chemicals, wood and paper products, motors, and vehicle parts. There have been recent investments in high-tech manufacturing as well. Some popular companies are Cooper Tire & Rubber, McKee Foods, and Pilgrim’s Pride.

The Arkansas Manufacturing Network is a state initiative that helps businesses in this sector grow. The Natural State's recent industrial growth has been higher than the rest of the US. From December 2023 to December 2024, the number of jobs went up by 2.3%.

36. Mississippi (68)

Mississippi ranked #36 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches for "Manufacturing jobs near me" went up by 90%.

Columbus-Tupelo-West Point and Greenwood-Greenville had the highest concentration of searches.

There are 140,800 manufacturing employees in Mississippi. Important sectors include shipbuilding, cars, furniture, lumber, wood products, and food processing. Huntington Ingalls, Nissan, Toyota, and Ashley Furniture have strong manufacturing presences in Mississippi.

Mississippi also makes electronics, chemicals, and transportation equipment. Due to state incentives, manufacturers are increasingly interested in operating out of this state. For example, Amplify is constructing an EV battery factory in Marshall County, which was supported by state legislative incentives.

35. Delaware (68)

Delaware ranked #35 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to factory overhead and tariffs increased by more than 5,000%.

Cheswold (100) and Smyrna (76) had the highest concentration of searches.

Manufacturing is Delaware's third-largest traded sector. It employs 26,700 people. The state is known for its chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, with DuPont a key employer. Other top companies are Miller Metal Fabrication and ILC Dover.

Additionally, there has been a recent increase in small-scale advanced manufacturing startups. In 2021, Delmarva Corrugated opened a new Kent County plant. In 2024, the facility had 160 employees.

34. Kentucky (68)

Kentucky ranked #34 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches for "what is lean manufacturing" went up 150%.

Highland Heights (100), Georgetown (81), and Vinegrove (63) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Bluegrass State's manufacturers employ 260,600 people. The most popular sectors are automotives, aerospace, and food and beverages. Additionally, there are growing robotics, additive manufacturing, and automation industries. Toyota, Ford, Tyson, GE Appliances, and Perdue are some of the top companies. In March of this year, there were 2,600 more jobs in manufacturing compared to February, and the total number of manufacturing roles was 0.9% higher than in March last year.

33. Connecticut (69)

Connecticut ranked #33 in manufacturing-related searches.

"Manufacturing jobs near me" searches increased by 60%.

Hartford & New Haven had the highest concentration of searches.

The Constitution State's manufacturers employ 154,200 people. They collectively make 25% of all U.S. aircraft and aircraft machine parts. There are also prominent robotics, additive manufacturing, medical device, and cleantech industries. The top companies include Pratt & Whitney, Electric Boat, ASML, Amphenol, and Stanley Black & Decker. In cleantech manufacturing, there is an emphasis on decarbonization and clean energy, which translates into building renewable energy, electric vehicles, and energy storage.

32. Colorado (70)

Colorado ranked #32 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to sustainability increased by more than 350%. "Lean manufacturing" searches increased by 80%.

Denver (100), Colorado Springs-Pueblo (87), and Grand Junction-Montrose (85) had the highest concentration of searches.

Historically, mining and agriculture contributed most to Colorado’s economy. Today, the Centennial State has booming aerospace and high-tech manufacturing industries: 150,000 people currently work for manufacturers in this state. The top companies there are Lockheed Martin, Molson Coors, and Anheuser-Busch InBev. Colorado’s aerospace manufacturers emphasize defense contracting, satellites, and space exploration.

31. Pennsylvania (70)

Pennsylvania ranked #31 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches for "Honda manufacturing" increased by more than 5,000%. Searches related to direct materials cost increased by 140%.

Johnstown-Altoona (100) and Erie (94) had the highest concentration of searches. This was higher than Pittsburgh (69) and Philadelphia (67).

There are 561,500 manufacturing employees in the Keystone State. They mainly work with steel, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Roche recently announced plans to build a gene-therapy facility and a weight-loss drug factory in Pennsylvania. Bayer and Mitsubishi also just opened new facilities here. Additionally, Hitachi Energy invested more in its Mount Pleasant facility. This additional investment is for producing sustainable electric grid technology.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows in the Keystone State. Mack Trucks and SPS Technologies have laid off a significant number of their employees; this is related to concerns over tariffs.

On the other hand, in the food processing manufacturing industry, things are looking up. In the past few years, Ball Corporation, Canpack, and Cardbox Packaging have all built plants in Pennsylvania.

Two Boeing 737 NG parked outside the company factory at Renton Airport in Washington. (Stacker/Stacker)

Thiago B Trevisan // Shutterstock

30. Washington (71)

Washington ranked #30 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to direct labor cost increased by 350%. Tariff-related searches increased by 250%.

Union Hill-Novelty Hill (100), Mulkiteo (87), and Cottage Lake (82) had the highest concentration of searches.

In 1916, Bill Boeing started making seaplanes at a Seattle shipyard. Today, Boeing is one of the biggest names in the aerospace industry.

There is more to Washington than just airplanes. The Evergreen State has a diverse manufacturing sector that also includes food processing, industrial machinery, wood products, and electronics. Manufacturers in this state employ 274,200 people altogether.

Washington is also a leader in green energy. Renewable energy initiatives are supported by Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub and the Clean Energy Fund. Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub aims to transition reliance on fossil fuels to hydrogen solutions.

Unfortunately, the clean energy sector has experienced challenges due to recent uncertainties around government policies and economic turmoil. In spite of this, the Evergreen State is still ahead of the game when it comes to Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport pledged to use at least 10% SAF for its airplanes eventually.

29. Nebraska (72)

Nebraska ranked #29 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to the cost of goods sold and manufacturing engineering increased by 5,000%.

Wayne (100), Bennington (59), and Kearney (41) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Cornhusker State’s manufacturers collectively employ 103,300 people. They play an important role in manufacturing products for the agricultural industry.

However, there is more to Nebraska than meets the eye. The state also produces chemicals, machinery, fabricated metals, cars, plastic, rubber, electronics, and minerals. Top companies include Tyson, JBS, and Kawasaki Motors. Around a year ago, 3M invested $67 million in expanding its Valley facility.

28. Iowa (73)

Iowa ranked #28 in manufacturing-related searches.

Productivity and competitive advantage-related searches went up by more than 5,000%.

Ames (100) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Hawkeye State’s manufacturers collectively employ 217,200 people. Iowans make and export agricultural machinery, food products, and biofuels. New developments in agricultural technology increase demand for agricultural machinery as well.

Recently, Mrs. Clark's Foods has invested in expanding its juice production facility. Also, Douglas Sports finished a large expansion in February through a partnership with local construction companies. Additionally, IFF plans to expand its Cedar Rapids Plant. All three of these examples paint a positive picture for the future of manufacturing in Iowa.

27. Utah (73)

Utah ranked #27 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to finished goods increased by more than 5,000%. Electronics-related searches increased by 450%.

Pleasant View (100), Lindon (91) and South Ogden (78) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Beehive State's manufacturers collectively employ 155,300 people. They work in aerospace, medical devices, and electronics. The top manufacturing companies include Vivint, L3Harris, and doTerra. Between 2019 and 2023, Utah saw a 12% increase in manufacturing jobs.

Recently, Texas Instruments invested in a semiconductor plant supported by the CHIPS Act, which will be powered completely by renewable energy. Bridor, a French bakery company, is also building a new facility in Utah, investing $220 million in the process.

26. Missouri (73)

Missouri ranked #26 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to tariffs went up 190%. Searches related to direct materials cost went up 180%.

Elwood (100), Plattsburg (98), and Marshall (87) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Show-Me State's manufacturers collectively employ 283,900 people. Key sectors include cars, aerospace, and food production. There have also been increased job opportunities in agricultural technology and AI. Recent investments include GlobalWafers' Semiconductor Facility and Triad Manufacturing's St. Louis expansion. In terms of legislative support, a new act (HB 755) was passed in March, which will introduce a 20% tax credit to certain manufacturing projects.

25. Alabama (74)

Alabama ranked #25 in manufacturing-related searches.

Direct materials cost-related searches increased by 400%. Searches related to direct labor cost increased by 350%.

Huntsville-Decatur (100) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Yellowhammer State's manufacturers collectively employ 287,500 people. Mercedes-Benz, Honda, and Hyundai cars are all made here. There is also a growing aerospace and shipbuilding industry here. Last July, Toyota invested in a $282 million expansion. Mobis has also invested $52 million in aftermarket car parts for Hyundai and Kia. This is predicted to increase Mobis' total number of employees to 1,500. Last year, Rehau's Cullman factory introduced a $66 million paintline.

24. North Dakota (75)

North Dakota ranked #24 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to labor and consumers both increased by more than 5,000%.

Fargo-Valley City (100) and Minot-Bismark-Dickinson (61) had the highest concentration of searches.

North Dakota's manufacturers employ 27,900 people. They produce machinery and metals for the agricultural and energy sectors. There has been a lot of recent news in the Peace Garden State's manufacturing world. On Jan. 10, Agristo announced plans to build a potato processing plant in Grand Forks. Additionally, Border States Electric has begun preparations for a new distribution center located in North Dakota. Lastly, Grand Farm Innovation Campus will introduce new farming technologies to people working in the agricultural industry when its 140-acre farm opens later this year.

23. Georgia (75)

Georgia ranked #23 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to direct materials cost increased by 190%. Direct labor cost-related searches increased by 170%.

Walnut Grove (100), Register (59), and West Point (56) had the highest concentration of searches.

Georgian manufacturers collectively employ 426,500 people. They work mainly in automotives, aerospace, and food processing. Gulfstream Aerospace and Kia are top companies operating out of this state. Recently, there have been plans to build EVs here, increasing attention on Georgian manufacturing. More specifically, Hyundai opened an electric vehicle factory in Ellabell in March. Additionally, Rivian received a large loan from the Department of Energy in January to build a new factory.

22. Kansas (76)

Kansas ranked #22 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to the natural environment and chemicals increased by more than 5,000%.

Wichita-Hutchinson (100) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Sunflower State's manufacturers collectively employ 173,000 people. They make planes, agricultural equipment, and process food. Recently, there have been rural manufacturing initiatives such as the Collaborative Sorghum Investment Program, which intends to elevate sorghum as a water-saving crop. KMW has also invested in a new headquarters located in Sterling.

21. Tennessee (76)

Tennessee ranked #21 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches for "manufacturing companies near me" increased by more than 5,000%. Searches related to ownership went up 300%.

Chattanooga (100), Jackson (93), and Knoxville (85) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Volunteer State's manufacturers collectively employ 364,300 people. They make cars, chemicals, and medical devices. Currently, Ford is constructing a massive complex called BlueOval City in Haywood County with plans to produce electric trucks and EV batteries. South Korea's Aluko Group plans to establish a facility in Jackson to make aluminum battery casings for BlueOval.

Vincent Thomas Bridge in the foreground and a oil refinery with smoke stacks in the background as seen from the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California. (Stacker/Stacker)

Felipe Sanchez // Shutterstock

20. California (76)

California ranked #20 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to direct materials cost went up 250%. Searches related to direct labor cost went up 140%.

San Luis Obispo (100), Newark (57), and San Dimas (55) had the highest concentration of searches.

California manufactures high-tech items such as semiconductors, biotech, and planes. 1.2 million residents work in manufacturing in the Golden State. There are over 35,000 manufacturing firms, which collectively export 155 billion products per year.

California is home to the top shipping port in the U.S. It receives both federal and private investments in chips and clean energy. In April, Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche announced its plans to build a facility there. This has increased recent interest in Californian manufacturing.

19. South Dakota (76)

South Dakota ranked #19 in manufacturing-related searches.

There was a more than 5,000% increase in searches related to engineering and 3D printing.

Sioux Falls (100) and Rapid City (97) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Mount Rushmore State manufactures food products, machinery, and agricultural equipment. They also make firetrucks. 44,300 South Dakotans work in manufacturing. Notable companies include Poet (the world's largest biofuel producer), Black Hills Gold Jewelry, and Daktronics. If you're a sports fan, you've probably seen their large video displays and scoreboards.

In March 2025, South Dakota announced three new food and beverage facilities. They are also holding multiple events supporting industry professionals this year, including Manufacturing Week in South Dakota.

18. Idaho (76)

Idaho ranked #18 in manufacturing-related searches.

Material and semiconductor-related searches increased by more than 5,000%.

Caldwell (100), Rathdrum (99), and Rexburg (86) had the highest concentration of searches.

In Idaho, 77,400 people work in manufacturing. One of Idaho's main exports is food products, including 33% of all U.S. potatoes. People were growing this starchy vegetable in Idaho even before it was recognized as a territory. Today, most Idaho potatoes can be found along the Snake River. This is because the river water creates fertile soil for growing crops.

Idaho is far more than a place for potatoes. They make semiconductors, electronics, wood products, food products and machinery. You can find Micron Technology, HP, Melaleuca, and Clearwater Paper factories in the Gem State. Micron Technology is a leader in semiconductor manufacturing and the top manufacturing employer in the state.

17. Vermont (76)

Vermont ranked #17 in manufacturing-related searches.

There was more than a 5,000% increase in search interest in China and resources.

Williston (100), Essex (83), and Rutland (71) had the highest concentration of searches.

The manufacturing sector accounts for 9% of the Green Mountain State's GDP: 27,200 people work in manufacturing in Vermont. With an average salary of $68,000, Vermont manufacturing workers make up 10% of Vermont's entire workforce.

Precision manufacturing has a long history in Vermont, dating back to the industrial revolution. In 1846, the Robbins and Lawrence Armory became known for making interchangeable gun parts. During this time, the region from Windsor to Springfield was coined "Precision Valley." Specialized machine parts are still Vermont's main export. Today, they mainly make semiconductors used in airplanes.

In November 2024, GlobalFoundries, which makes electronic parts for smart glasses, announced major expansion plans for its Vermont facility.

16. Massachusetts (78)

Massachusetts ranked #16 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches for "ism manufacturing index" increased by more than 5,000%. Tariff-related searches increased by 200%.

Newburyport (100), Bedford (88), and Burlington (84) had the highest concentration of searches.

Massachusetts manufacturing history dates back to the 1640s with Saugus Iron Works, an iron casting factory that produced pots and anvils. Lowell, Massachusetts, became the first factory town back in 1821. It was known for its many textile mills. Interestingly, most of the workers in Lowell were young single women who achieved economic independence from their families through working in the mills.

Today, there are 229,800 manufacturing employees in the Bay State. Some top employers (by headcount) in this sector are Dell and Raytheon. However, there are also famous Massachusetts-based manufacturers like Yankee Candle, Gillette, New Balance, and Bose.

Over the past 90 days, there has been an increase in manufacturing investments. In January 2025, semiconductor manufacturer Analog Devices received money from the CHIPS Act to expand its facility in Chelmsford. In March 2025, Roche and Genentech announced plans for a research and development facility. This Allston facility plans to use AI and data science to develop new drugs.

15. Illinois (77)

Illinois ranked #15 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to direct materials cost increased by 160%. "Tesla manufacturing" searches increased by 50%.

Hopewell (100), Harristown (73), and Itasca (71) had the highest concentration of searches.

Illinois has been a manufacturing hub for over a century. Its natural resources and railroad system have allowed it to thrive.

The Prairie State’s manufacturing sector employs 574,700 people. Factory workers make cars, machinery, chemicals, and food products. The top employers are Rivian Automotive and Ford. One of the fastest-growing industries is electric vehicles.

Illinois has more large industrial sites than its neighboring states and has the largest manufacturing output in the Midwest.

14. New Hampshire (79)

New Hampshire ranked #14 in manufacturing-related searches.

Tesla and import-related searches increased by more than 5,000%.

Bartlett (100), Durham (65), and Milford (57) had the highest concentration of searches.

New Hampshire was once known for its textiles, but now even more products are produced here. Planes, electronics, and pharmaceuticals are all part of the fabric of New Hampshire manufacturing. Its manufacturing sector employs 68,200 people. The top industrial employers are Sig Sauer (weapons) and L3Harris Technologies (aerospace and defense).

Right now, the Granite State is adopting more high-tech manufacturing, including building computer parts, and moving away from traditional manufacturing.

In January 2025, the New Hampshire Executive Council gave GreenSource $50 million to build a new factory. The new facility boasts sustainability and features a wastewater recycling system. It will primarily manufacture Ultra High-Density Interconnect printed circuit boards.

13. North Carolina (79)

North Carolina ranked #13 in manufacturing-related searches.

Direct labor cost-related searches and tariff-related searches increased by 150%.

Liberty (100), Royal Pines (68), and Selma (63) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Old North State started manufacturing textiles and furniture in the early 1800s. Textile mills were found along the river in Alamance County. High Point became known as the “Furniture Capital of the World.” In the late 19th century, R.J. Reynolds, the founder of the company that created Camel cigarettes, got his start in Winston-Salem. The American Tobacco Company, a father-son enterprise, was born in Durham.

Since the late 20th century, textiles have been offshored. However, North Carolina’s tradition of making furniture and growing tobacco continues to this day. It is still one of the top furniture producers in the U.S. and is especially known for high-end, custom, and upholstered furniture. Twice a year, High Point hosts the High Point Market, a furniture trade show.

There are over 10,000 manufacturing firms that operate in North Carolina: 459,300 people work in the manufacturing sector. Along with the historically important industries, there are also companies working in fields such as biomanufacturing (Pfizer), aerospace, automotive, food processing, and clean energy.

12. New York (79)

New York ranked #12 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to tariffs increased by 400%. Direct labor cost-related searches increased by 170%.

Binghamton (100), Elmira (94), and New York City (84) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Empire State is historically important to the steel manufacturing industry. Although its presence as a manufacturing giant has decreased over time, clean tech and semiconductor initiatives have reignited interest in New York. Manufacturers operating there employ 412,000 people. Key sectors are semiconductors and electronics, biotech and pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, clean energy tech, and aerospace and defense.

There are companies that have been able to adapt to this shift, like Dimar, which has embraced automation and now makes airplane parts. Recently, GlobalFoundries announced its construction of a new facility in Clay. Corning is investing $315 million in its Canton factory. The governor's 2025 budget proposal allocates $700 million to supporting New York manufacturing.

11. Texas (84)

Texas ranked #11 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches related to Asia went up by 170%. Searches related to direct materials cost increased by 130%.

College Station (100), Stephenville (95), and Los Fresnos (94) had the highest concentration of searches.

Texans started making bricks, furniture, tin and iron products, saddles, and harnesses as early as 1839. Today, Texas has both a large industrial manufacturing base and a growing energy and tech manufacturing industry. In terms of industrial manufacturing, petroleum and chemicals are big there: 970,600 people work in the manufacturing sector. The top employers (by headcount) are Tesla, Lockheed Martin, Dell, ConocoPhillips, and Apple. Daikin Comfort Technologies is another large company headquartered there, best known for its air conditioners.

The Lone Star State is important in the automobile world for not just Tesla. It is home to Toyota's North American headquarters, and General Motors employs over 7,000 people across its 13 Texan factories. Manufacturers are drawn to Texas due to its large infrastructure, growing population, and tax incentives.

The large rooftop sign of the old Firestone Tire Company in Akron, Ohio (Stacker/Stacker)

Karl R. Martin // Shutterstock

10. Ohio (86)

Ohio ranked #10 in manufacturing-related searches.

"Where is Ozempic manufactured" searches increased by more than 5,000%. Searches for "KDC one manufacturing" increased by 4,400%.

Raymond (100), Evendale (47), and Mount Carmel (44) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Buckeye State's manufacturers collectively employ 687,500 people. Ohio has a strong history in manufacturing cars, planes, steel, and wood products. It is also a major plastic, glass, and rubber producer. The wood product industry, specifically, is over a century old. There are companies combining the old and the new, like Pella, which now make wooden doors with fiberglass components and have also increased automation.

Recently, there has been an increased emphasis on building EV batteries, semiconductors, and solar panels. In this vein, a new program was just announced that aims to educate people on advanced manufacturing. It's called the Digital Enterprise Collaboratory and is a collaboration between Ohio University, HTC VIVE, and Virtualware. The Manufacturing Pathways Pilot is a similar program, except it operates with K-12 students instead of college students.

9. Minnesota (86)

Minnesota ranked #9 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches for lean manufacturing principles increased by 120%. Financial margin-related searches increased by 200%.

Mankato (100) had the highest concentration of searches. This is higher than Minneapolis-St. Paul (79).

The North Star State has a rich manufacturing history. It all began with milling flour in the 1850s. Today, it is still a food processing powerhouse. SPAM, Land O’ Lakes butter, and General Mills products are all made here. There are 323,500 manufacturing employees in Minnesota. They work not only in food production, but also in electronics, medical devices, and machinery.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has multiple programs to assist local manufacturers. For example, the Minnesota Investment Fund and Job Creation Fund provide financial support for new businesses.

Times are tough everywhere right now, but Minnesotans are staying positive. According to a recent survey by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, 85% of local Minnesota manufacturers reported they expect their business conditions to improve or remain the same.

8. Virginia (88)

Virginia ranked #8 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches for "manufacturing companies near me" and "cars manufactured in USA" increased by more than 5,000%.

Blacksburg (100), Leesburg (64), and Fort Hunt (61) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Old Dominion State’s manufacturers collectively employ 243,500 people. The top manufacturing sectors in this state are aerospace, electronics, and food processing. Additionally, there are many opportunities for defense contracts because Virginia is in very close proximity to D.C.

There have been a lot of recent investments in Virginia's manufacturing sector. In April 2025, the governor's office announced Delta Star Inc.'s expansion. The company is investing $35 million in its Lynchburg facility. This is expected to create 300 new jobs. Hitachi Energy also announced a $22.5 million expansion and modernization for its operations in Southwest Virginia. Virginia is a state to look out for.

7. Arizona (88)

Arizona ranked #7 in manufacturing-related searches.

Output-related searches increased by 200%. Searches for "tsmc arizona" increased by 70%.

Santan (100), Tempe (75), and Prescott Valley (55) had the highest concentration of searches.

You've probably heard of Silicon Valley, but did you know that Arizona is nicknamed Silicon Desert? The Copper State's manufacturers employ 193,800 people. Although there is still a sizable population working within this industry, there have been some recent job losses. From March 2024 to 2025, Arizona's manufacturing sector lost 300 jobs.

On the bright side, there is a growing investment in semiconductor manufacturing there. Recently, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company started building its third Phoenix plant. Apple has invested in building silicon chips at one of TSMC's Arizona factories. ASM, a Dutch chips company, has started manufacturing in Silicon Desert as well. There have also been investments in solar energy from New East Solar.

6. Wisconsin (88)

Wisconsin ranked #6 in manufacturing-related searches.

Assembly line-related searches increased by 180%. Searches for "manufacturing engineer" increased by 80%.

La Crosse-Eau Claire (100) and Green Bay-Appleton (96) had the highest concentration of searches.

The Badger State is home to 462,800 manufacturing employees. Some of the top manufacturing companies in Wisconsin right now are Kohler Corporation, a kitchen and bath tile manufacturer, Oshkosh Defense, and Ashley Furniture. Wisconsin is also famous for being a top cheese producer, crafting 600 cheese varieties, including Colby, Brick, and Gouda.

Recently, Eli Lilly invested $3 billion in a factory expansion. It is expanding the factory specifically to increase production of popular diabetes and weight loss drugs.

Despite hard times, 93% of Wisconsin manufacturers report being financially healthy, according to a 2025 report from the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance.

5. Indiana (89)

Indiana ranked #5 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches for "where are Teslas manufactured" increased 5,000%. Direct materials cost-related searches increased 200%.

Lafayette (100), South Bend-Elkhart (44), and Terre Haute (41) had the highest concentration of searches.

There are many manufacturing jobs in Indiana, particularly in the automotive, steel, and pharmaceutical industries. Hoosier State manufacturers collectively employ 143,800 people. The top employers are Eli Lilly, Toyota, Lippert Components, and Subaru. Rolls-Royce cars are also made here.

Indiana businesses have an eye towards sustainability. There have been new developments in EV and EV battery manufacturing. Slate Auto is making an affordable electric truck at an Indiana factory. StarPlus Energy (a joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung) is building two EV battery plants in Kokomo, Indiana. Additionally, Kenco Group (an Indiana-based 3PL company) just reached its sustainability goals.

4. Oregon (90)

Oregon ranked #4 in manufacturing-related searches.

"Tariff" related searches increased 170%. "China" related searches increased 80%.

Eugene (100), Bend (98), and Portland (97) had the highest concentration of searches.

In 2024, manufacturing accounted for $36.3 billion of Oregon's GDP. The Beaver State's manufacturers collectively employ 181,700 people. Recognizable manufacturers in this state include Intel, Nike, and Boeing. Many wood products are also produced in Oregon. Lately, there has been increased interest in improving and growing the mass timber and renewable energy sectors.

The Greater Portland Area was originally dubbed “Silicon Forest” in the 1970s and ‘80s. This naming became more popularized as more people started working for Tektronix and Intel. Now, this term is connected to the semiconductor manufacturing sphere as well. Intel, Analog Devices, and HP have received recent funding for their semiconductor plants in Oregon.

3. South Carolina (91)

South Carolina ranked #3 in manufacturing-related searches.

"Tariff" and "unportable" related searches increased 170%.

Clemson (100), Brookdale (92) and Duncan (59) had the highest concentration of searches.

There are 263,000 South Carolinians working in manufacturing. The key sectors are automotives, aerospace, advanced materials and chemicals, textiles and apparel, and metals and machinery. Famous companies such as BMW, Boeing, Volvo, and Kraft Heinz operate out of the Palmetto State. It is an attractive business landscape not just for U.S. investors, but foreign ones as well. Clayens acquired Parkway Products in 2023 and has since diversified its product line and increased automation.

Over the past 90 days, there has been an increase in manufacturing investments as well as expansions. Kimberly-Clark invested over $2 billion to expand its presence in Ohio and South Carolina. This company is known for popular products such as Huggies diapers, Kleenex, and Cottonelle toilet paper. In South Carolina, specifically, this investment will add a new distribution center with AI capabilities and large automated storage. Additionally, SHL invested $220 million for a new plant. This company specializes in auto-injector medical products. The new factory will also use robotics to increase efficiency as well as create new jobs.

2. Michigan (93)

Michigan ranked #2 in manufacturing-related searches.

Searches for "what is advanced manufacturing" and "US manufacturing output per year" increased 5,000%.

Jamestown (100), Zeeland (94), and Houghton (3) had the highest concentration of searches.

Ford, GM, and Chrysler all started in the Wolverine State and continue to be top car manufacturers today. More cars are made in Michigan than in any other state.

Recently, the auto industry has been struggling due to unpredictable tariffs, which could explain why Michigan is interested in manufacturing more than any other state on this list.

There are exciting new developments as well. Norplas, an auto manufacturer, is expanding its operations in Highland Park. HL Mechatronics, a research and development facility for tech manufacturing, purchased two new plants in Williams Township. This is predicted to increase the already strong number of 597,600 manufacturing employees.

1. District of Columbia (100)

Washington, D.C., ranked #1 in manufacturing-related searches.

"Goods" related searches and searches for "manufacturing extension partnership" increased 5,000%.

Although Washington, D.C., is not technically a state and only has just over 1,000 manufacturing workers, it is where residents are most interested and concerned about the state of manufacturing.

Washington, D.C., is home to the highest rate of government workers in any region in the United States. Lobbyists, politicians, and special interest groups are all interested in what’s happening in manufacturing, from the whirlwind of policy changes and attempts.

Conclusion

Whether it be old or new companies, there is something happening in each state. The state of the manufacturing world has been evolving with the tech world. This can look like more semiconductor and microchip production. It can also look at ways to increase efficiency and maximize output through increased automation.

Automation does not just mean the physical robots helping on the factory line. It can also mean using AI to ease communication between factory workers and higher-ups. In this confusing and challenging time, it is important to remember that there are still so many opportunities for growth, especially through collaboration.

This story was produced by TeamSense and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.